FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for NBA, CBB, NFL Divisional Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into the NFL playoffs this weekend by redeeming this FanDuel promo code to claim bonus bets for the four games this weekend. All new users who sign up are able to claim a $300 bonus for the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs, which has just been increased from $250.



Create a new account and place a $5 wager on any game today and, if that bet wins wins, you will receive a $300 bonus to use on the NFL in just a couple days. This bonus can be split across multiple wagers, and any sport and market is valid for your initial bet. It should be another awesome weekend of football for the Divisional Round of the playoffs, with four high-profile games between the Bills-Broncos, 49ers-Seahawks, Texans-Patriots and Rams-Bears. All it takes is a winning wager to receive a $300 bonus to use on any and all of these games.

Sign up with FanDuel promo code offer to score a $300 bonus with a winning wager.

FanDuel Promo Code for $300 Bonus FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed – Register Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus In-App Bonuses Choose Your NFL Reward, 30% CBB Parlay Profit Boost, 25% NHL SGP Profit Boost, etc. Bonus Last Verified On January 14, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

As mentioned earlier, all you need to do is win your first wager on the FanDuel app to redeem a recently upgraded bonus bet offer, from $250 to $300 now.

The best part about this promotion is that any sport and market is valid, and the odds do not matter. Our recommendation would be to scan through the FanDuel app to find a wager you are confident in for a game today, so that way you have the bonus to use on the NFL playoffs this weekend.

There are two heavy favorites in the NBA today with the Knicks moneyline (-510) against the Kings, and the Clippers moneyline (-650) against the Wizards as two good options for your first wager on the app.

How to Sign Up With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Bet on a busy few days in sports after completing these steps. All new customers in eligible states can redeem this welcome offer.

Use the links on this page to head to the sportsbook and activate this FanDuel promo code offer. Fill in your email, date of birth, residential address and other basic info to confirm your identity. Make a deposit of $5 or more with online banking, a debit card, PayPal or Venmo. Place a $5 bet.

Win your first bet to release the $300 bonus.

Choose Your NFL Reward This Weekend

There will be more promotions posted on FanDuel before the weekend is here, but all users of the app can currently opt-in and choose their reward for the NFL playoffs in just a couple days:

50% SGP Profit Boost: Enjoy a 50% profit boost to an SGP placed for any of the four NFL playoff games

Enjoy a 50% profit boost to an SGP placed for any of the four NFL playoff games 2x 25% NFL Profit Boost: You could instead opt to boost two separate wagers by 25%. The nice part about this option is that these boosts can be used on any NFL wager this weekend.

Claim one of these two offers, and start looking at the NFL games this weekend with lines already out for pretty much all markets.