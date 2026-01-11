FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for Bills-Jaguars + NFL Wild Card Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New FanDuel users can capitalize on a compelling offer ahead of a pivotal week of NFL action, highlighted by the matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars. The current FanDuel promo code offer for new customers, turns a $5 first wager into a $300 bonus for a winning wager.







This welcome bonus provides an excellent opportunity for those looking to get in on the action, whether it’s by betting on the Bills-Jaguars showdown or any other NFL game on Sunday’s postseason slate.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 on Bills vs Jaguars

Here’s the catch that separates this from your run-of-the-mill signup bonus: You have to win the wager in order to secure the $300 bonus. No participation trophies here. Say you take Jacksonville at -120 on the moneyline for your $5. If the Jaguars get the job done, you collect both your cash winnings and that hefty $300 bonus. It’s a high-value offer, but your handicapping better be on point for that qualifying bet.

If the Jags lose, you’ll still have access to all of the other available NFL Wild Card weekend boosts and bonuses.

Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars Odds & Analysis

The Jacksonville Jaguars enter this contest as slight home favorites, a position where they have demonstrated remarkable success recently. The betting lines reflect a tightly contested matchup, with several compelling trends pointing in different directions for bettors to consider.

The numbers tell a fascinating story here. Jacksonville has been absolutely lethal when playing the role of favorite at home – they’ve rattled off seven straight wins in that spot and covered the spread in six of their last six such games. Expand that view, and the Jaguars are a ridiculous 9-1 against the spread in their last 10 games as favorites overall. That’s the kind of trend that makes you sit up and take notice.

But here’s where it gets interesting – Buffalo has proven they can play spoiler. When catching fewer than seven points, the Bills are 4-1 both straight up and against the spread over their last five games. These aren’t just covers; they’re outright wins when nobody expects them. However, their road warrior act as an underdog has been shakier, going just 1-3 against the spread in their last four away games in that role.

The total presents its own intrigue. Both squads have been in shootouts lately – the over has cashed in four of the last five games for both the Bills and Jaguars. At 51.5 points, this number feels like it’s begging for action on both sides.

How to Activate the Welcome Bonus

Getting started with this FanDuel promotion couldn’t be more straightforward – no promo code gymnastics required. Here’s your roadmap to claiming the offer:

Register for an Account: Create your new user profile on the FanDuel Sportsbook platform Make a Deposit: Place a $10+ first deposit. Place Your First Wager: Drop your first real-money bet of at least $5 on any available market – Bills vs Jaguars, another NFL game, or any sport on the board. Win to Get Your Bonus: Once the game concludes — and if it grades out as a win — you’ll ge the $300 bonus.

The beauty of this setup is its simplicity. No codes to remember, no complex terms to navigate – just register, deposit, bet, and win to unlock one of the more generous welcome offers in the sportsbook space.