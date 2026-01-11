Live Radio
Home » Sports » FanDuel Promo Code: Claim…

FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for Any NFL Wild Card Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with our latest, enhanced FanDuel promo code offer to win bonus bets for the NFL playoffs today, starting with a fantastic game between the Bills and Jaguars as the first game of the day. All new users who sign up are able to claim a $300 bonus for the NFL Wild Card games Sunday, which has just been increased from $250.



Create a new account and place a $5 wager on any NFL game today and, if that bet wins wins, you will receive a $300 bonus. This bonus can be split across multiple wagers, and any sport and market is valid for your initial bet.

There are three NFL Wild Card games today, all three of which are set up to be good games, especially if they are anything like the two games we got yesterday. The Bills have everything in front of them to make a playoff run, but a game in Jacksonville against the red-hot Jaguars will not be easy.

Dive into the Bills-Jaguars, 49ers-Eagles, Chargers-Patriots and more today by redeeming this FanDuel promo code offer to score a $300 bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code for $300 NFL Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed – Register Through the Links on This Page
New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus
In-App Bonuses NFL Profit Boost Pack, 30% NBA SGP Profit Boost, Choose NFL Reward, Bet Protect, etc.
Bonus Last Verified On January 11, 2026
Information Confirmed By WTOP

All you need to do is win your first wager on the FanDuel app to redeem a recently upgraded bonus bet offer, from $250 to $300 now.

The best part about this promotion is that any sport and market is valid, and the odds do not matter. So, for the NFL today, the two biggest favorites to win straight up are the Eagles at -270 and Patriots at -196. You could also opt for an alternate market or player prop.

How to Sign Up With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Bet on a busy few days in sports after completing these steps. All new customers in eligible states can redeem this welcome offer.

  1. Use the links on this page to head to the sportsbook and activate this FanDuel promo code offer.
  2. Fill in your email, date of birth, residential address and other basic info to confirm your identity.
  3. Make a deposit of $5 or more with online banking, a debit card, PayPal or Venmo.
  4. Place a $5 bet.

Win your first bet to release the $300 bonus.

NFL Promotions Sunday via FanDuel

You are not the only one excited about the NFL Wild Card games this weekend, as there are three separate promotions you can opt-into on FanDuel for the games.

  • Choose Your NFL Reward: This is available for every single round of the NFL playoffs, where you can choose between either a no sweat bet or a profit boost for the games
  • NFL Profit Boost Pack: Receive a 30% NFL SGP profit boost and a 25% anytime TD boost every single day there is NFL playoff football

Use these promotions to boost some of your favorite plays for the games today. Here are some of our favorite plays at their current odds on FanDuel:

  • Travis Etienne 70+ rushing yards (+106)
  • Parker Washington 5+ receptions (+126)
  • 49ers +5.5 (-102)
  • Patriots -3.5 (-110)
  • Stefon Diggs 6+ receptions (+146)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Sports | XL Media

Tags:

fanduel
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up