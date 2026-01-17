FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for 49ers-Seahawks, NFL Divisional Round

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

The NFL Divisional Playoffs continue Saturday night with the Seahawks and 49ers renewing an NFC West rivalry. Making this weekend even better is the new FanDuel promo code offer, which will score you a massive $300 bonus on any $5 NFL wager you win Saturday. You won’t need a code when you sign up here .





San Francisco will look to avenge its loss from two weeks ago that cost them the No. 1 seed any NFC West crown. Still, the 49ers knocked out Philly last weekend, and will get another crack a Seattle squad that’s favored by 7.5 points.

FanDuel Promo Code for 49ers-Seahawks

The latest FanDuel promo code offer gives you a simple entry into one of the largest welcome deals on the market. Bet just $5 on any market Saturday to be eligible and unlock that huge $300 bonus if that bet settles as a win.

All four games this weekend fit within the framework of the offer, and if you’re simply looking to take the team with the best moneyline odds to win this weekend, well, that would be the Seahawks. Seattle, remember, dominated San Francisco two weeks ago, though they were without all-pro left tackle Trent Williams in that game. On the other hand, the 49ers will be without the services of tight end George Kittle this time around.

That bet could look something like $5 on the Seahawks moneyline, for example. This would lock you into the bonus offer. If Sam Darnold and company take care of business, you win the bet and $300 in bonus bets. If Brock Purdy and company pull another upset, well, there’s always Sunday.

When that bet gets marked as a win, FanDuel will give you access to the bonus bets. Use these on markets of the 49ers-Seahawks game, like Christian McCaffrey’s total catches or Jaxson Smith Njigba’s receiving total.

Betting Lines, Parlays for NFL Playoff Matchups Saturday

In addition to the welcome offer, FanDuel has some of the best and most exciting parlay options and betting lines you can find. Sign into your new account to grab these today:

49ers-Seahawks

Spread: Seahawks -7

Total: 44.5

Moneyline: 49ers +270, Seahawks -335

49ers-Seahawks SGP: Zach Charbonnet anytime touchdown scorer, Jaxson Smith Njigba 80+ receiving yards, Christian McCaffrey 6+ receptions and Brock Purdy 15+ rushing yards (+571)

Acquiring Latest FanDuel Promo Code for 49ers-Seahawks Saturday

To claim the new FanDuel promo code offer, geolocate your device by enabling the location settings of your computer or cell phone. Then, complete the registration process by including your full name, age, residential address and an email address you check regularly.

First time FanDuel users will also have to deposit at least $5 to start their account. This deposit can be made through any secure payment option, like a credit card or PayPal.

Bonuses issued through FanDuel will arrive in your account and stay available for a total of seven (7) days. These bets can be spread around to multiple markets, but will expire if not wagered within a seven (7) day period.