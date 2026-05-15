Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Pistons-Cavs, Spurs-Wolves Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up with the Underdog promo code WTOP will give you a perfect DFS reward for tonight’s Pistons vs. Cavaliers and Spurs vs. Timberwolves NBA Playoff matchups. After you click here and sign up, make a $5 play to get $50 in bonus entries guaranteed.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: $50 In Bonus Entries

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Information Confirmed On May 15th, 2026

Unlocking the Underdog welcome offer is a straightforward process for sports fans looking to extract maximum value from the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers and more. By signing up and playing just $5 on any available player projection, you will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries to deploy across the platform.

Please note that this exclusive welcome bonus is strictly reserved for new Underdog customers. To successfully claim your bonus entries, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Underdog operates. Once those criteria are verified, your $50 bonus is instantly credited and ready for immediate use.

Use Your Underdog NBA Promo Tonight

If you are looking to take advantage of player projections on tonight’s slate, identifying the highest scoring totals is a logical starting point. Here are the five players with the highest consensus points over/unders for tonight’s matchups:

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons) at Cleveland Cavaliers

at Cleveland Cavaliers Line: 27.5 Points

27.5 Points Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers) vs. Detroit Pistons

vs. Detroit Pistons Line: 26.5 Points

26.5 Points Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) vs. San Antonio Spurs

vs. San Antonio Spurs Line: 26.5 Points

26.5 Points Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs) at Minnesota Timberwolves

at Minnesota Timberwolves Line: 27.5 Points

27.5 Points James Harden (Cleveland Cavaliers) vs. Detroit Pistons

vs. Detroit Pistons Line: 19.5 Points

Analyzing the projections, Cade Cunningham has a lofty 27.5-point total. It is a well-earned number backed by hard data; Cunningham has averaged an incredible 30 points per game throughout the postseason. Countering him is Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell at a 26.5-point projection. Mitchell is running hot, scoring 30.6 points per game over his last five contests, though he draws a tough assignment against a stout Pistons defense allowing just 102.2 points per night, making his under a mathematically intriguing option.

In the other marquee matchup, Anthony Edwards (26.5) and Victor Wembanyama (27.5) have intriguing projections. Wembanyama draws a favorable pace against a Timberwolves squad giving up 111.8 points per game, but he will have to contend in the paint with a Minnesota frontcourt anchored by Rudy Gobert. Meanwhile, Edwards will test a physical San Antonio defense that has limited opponents to an impressive 40.9% field goal percentage during these playoffs. When assessing these totals, aligning player form with defensive efficiency metrics is a good recipe for success.

Expanding Your Range: MLB Games + PGA Championship

While tonight’s NBA playoff slate offers prime opportunities, players understand that market diversity is crucial for long-term utility. Your $50 in Underdog bonus entries are not restricted solely to the basketball court. You can also target player projections across the diamond in today’s MLB games. Identifying a pitcher with a high strikeout rate against a swing-heavy lineup, or isolating a golfer with superior strokes gained metrics at the PGA Championship, provides alternative, data-driven avenues to maximize your welcome bonus.

Activate Your Underdog Promo Code WTOP Offer

Ready to build your first entry for tonight’s games? Follow these pragmatic steps to claim your bonus and get started:

Create Your Account: Click here to register. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that you enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your exclusive welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing a minimum of $5 using one of Underdog’s secure payment methods. Play Your First Entry: Create your first entry by playing at least $5 on any available player projections. Once placed, your account will instantly be credited with $50 in bonus entries.

Note: This offer is only available to new users who meet the minimum age and regional requirements for their state.

Standard vs. Flex Entries

Once your bonus entries are activated, you must strategically decide how to build your lineups on Underdog. You have two primary options: