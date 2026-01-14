ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 theScore Bet Bonus for NBA, NFL Divisional Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with ESPN BET promo code WTOP and take advantage of a fantastic welcome offer to receive bonus bets to use on any NBA game Wednesday, or check out the NFL playoffs this weekend. New players can activate this promo and start with a $100 bonus on theScore Bet in January.





New players can create an account and place a $10 bet on the NBA, NFL playoffs, or any other sport. Anyone who picks a winner on this first bet will receive a $100 bonus.

ESPN BET rebranded to theScore Bet in December, but the app and promos largely stayed the same. There are still exclusive specials and bet boosts available across all sports, allowing you unique ways to get in on the action. This includes NBA specials for tonight, and an early look at some plays for the NFL this weekend that we will detail below.

Activate ESPN BET promo code WTOP and use a $10 bet to get a $100 bonus as the sportsbook rebranded to theScore Bet.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Bonus on theScore Bet

ESPN BET Promo Code for theScore Bet WTOP New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Injury Insurance, Shootout Protection, Play of the Week, Overtime Protection, Tennis Retirement & More In-App Bonuses For You Page, Parlay Lounge, Boosts, Parlay Club, Rewards, etc. Bonus Last Verified On January 14, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

All it takes is a winning wager to redeem this welcome offer on ESPN BET, as it rebranded to theScore Bet. Place your first wager on the app for $10, and redeem a $100 bonus if that bet settles as a win.

This is a great way to get your account started off on the right foot simply from winning a wager, so dive into the NBA games tonight to place your first wager, and enjoy a $100 bonus with a win to use the rest of the weekend.

Getting Started With ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP

New players can start signing up with theScore Bet by clicking on any of the links on this page. Make sure to apply ESPN BET promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer. Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit at least $10 in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods. Finally, find the right market and place a $10 bet. Anyone who picks a winner on this initial wager will receive a $100 bonus. From there, use these bonuses to win cash on the NFL, College Football Playoff, NBA, soccer, NHL, college basketball and more.

NFL Playoffs, NCAAF National Championship Betting Preview

This weekend is going to be electric for all football fans, who get to enjoy four NFL playoff games, with two each on Saturday and Sunday, and then the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday. Here is an early look at the spreads for these games this weekend:

Denver Broncos (-1.5) vs. Buffalo Bills

Seattle Seahawks (-7.5) vs. San Francisco 49ers

New England Patriots (-3) vs. Houston Texans

Chicago Bears (+4) vs. Los Angeles Rams

Indiana (-8.5) vs. Miami

As far as some specials go, you can currently lock in a Divisional Round Special on theScore Bet for the Rams vs. Bears to be the highest scoring game of the weekend, at +130 odds.