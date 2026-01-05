Endrick thanks former coach Ancelotti for his advice after joining Lyon on loan from Real Madrid

Brazilian forward Endrick took advice from his former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti before joining French club Lyon on loan…

Brazilian forward Endrick took advice from his former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti before joining French club Lyon on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old Endrick burst onto the scene under Ancelotti’s guidance but has hardly played this season for Xabi Alonso, who replaced Ancelotti.

“Yes, I spoke to Carlo about it. He gave me instructions on what I could do, what I needed to do to improve, and that really touched me,” Endrick said Monday at his Lyon unveiling. “His advice was to leave (Real Madrid), to play, to develop my football, to go where I could play, where I could be happy. This decision is mine of course, but Carlo played a part, because he’s a great coach. ”

Endrick played only three games for Madrid this season. Rather than feeling bitter about it, he said he used the time productively.

“No, honestly, what I tell my loved ones is that these have been the best months of my career,” Endrick said through a translator. “Because I’ve had time to be with my wife, to build my house and my life.”

Endrick joins a Lyon side which is improving under Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca and is in fifth place in Ligue 1, only two points from third spot. Fonseca’s presence at the club was also a factor.

“The fact that the technical staff is Portuguese is a very good thing, because I was already coached by a Portuguese coach, Abel Ferreira, at Palmeiras,” he said. “It’s good for me, because I know how they operate. It was a plus point.”

Last season under Ancelotti — who is now the Brazil coach — Endrick scored seven goals in 37 games and caught the eye with his speed and dribbling ability.

He could be reunited with Ancelotti later this year at the World Cup. Endrick scored three goals for Brazil last year, including against England and Spain.

He started his career at São Paulo-based Palmeiras, netting 21 goals in 82 games to earn a “dream” move to Madrid.

Brazilian connection

Lyon has a long history of good Brazilian players.

Among the more recent were Lucas Paquetá and Bruno Guimarães, who are now both established Premier League midfielders with West Ham and Newcastle, respectively.

Others like forwards Fred, Nilmar and Giovane Élber, midfielder Edmílson or defenders Cris and Rafael, all left their mark.

But the most famous of all was midfield maestro Juninho.

He established himself as arguably the best free-kick taker in Europe on his way to scoring 100 goals for Lyon from 2001-08. ___

