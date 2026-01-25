All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 37 26 10 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 37 26 10 1 0 53 119 86 Reading 40 20 16 4 0 44 112 115 Adirondack 36 19 12 4 1 43 96 94 Maine 36 18 11 5 2 43 107 91 Worcester 38 18 17 2 1 39 103 115 Trois-Rivieres 36 16 17 0 3 35 91 103 Norfolk 37 14 21 2 0 30 108 131 Greensboro 36 10 20 5 1 26 85 124

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 38 25 8 4 1 55 129 84 South Carolina 40 25 14 1 0 51 114 111 Atlanta 34 24 9 1 0 49 104 69 Savannah 36 18 15 2 1 39 113 98 Jacksonville 36 17 17 2 0 36 98 118 Greenville 35 15 16 4 0 34 92 98 Orlando 39 14 20 4 1 33 96 119

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 37 23 8 3 3 52 127 90 Fort Wayne 37 21 10 6 0 48 122 95 Bloomington 38 19 15 2 2 42 113 113 Indy 38 18 14 5 1 42 96 104 Cincinnati 36 17 16 3 0 37 116 135 Kalamazoo 36 16 16 2 2 36 103 121 Iowa 38 11 24 2 1 25 96 133

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 38 29 7 1 1 60 134 89 Idaho 39 25 11 3 0 53 147 125 Tahoe 40 22 14 2 2 48 145 129 Allen 38 20 14 4 0 44 138 127 Wichita 37 16 14 3 4 39 117 119 Rapid City 38 17 18 3 0 37 116 129 Utah 39 15 21 3 0 33 121 144 Tulsa 37 12 25 0 0 24 94 143

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Greensboro 1

Fort Wayne 6, Cincinnati 3

Reading 5, Wheeling 2

Kalamazoo 2, Toledo 1

Maine 7, Trois-Rivieres 1

South Carolina 2, Florida 1

Iowa 5, Jacksonville 1

Kansas City 4, Tahoe 3

Wichita 1, Tulsa 0

Worcester 6, Norfolk 5

Indy 3, Bloomington 1

Utah 6, Rapid City 2

Idaho 6, Allen 5

Savannah at Greenville, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Maine 5, Trois-Rivieres 2

Atlanta 4, Orlando 1

Jacksonville 3, Iowa 2

Florida 6, South Carolina 3

Wichita 7, Tulsa 5

Worcester 3, Norfolk 2

Bloomington 3, Indy 0

Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2

Rapid City 6, Utah 3

Adirondack at Greensboro, ppd

Savannah at Greenville, ppd

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, ppd

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Maine, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tahoe at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Greenville at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

