All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|37
|26
|10
|1
|0
|53
|119
|86
|Reading
|40
|20
|16
|4
|0
|44
|112
|115
|Adirondack
|36
|19
|12
|4
|1
|43
|96
|94
|Maine
|36
|18
|11
|5
|2
|43
|107
|91
|Worcester
|38
|18
|17
|2
|1
|39
|103
|115
|Trois-Rivieres
|36
|16
|17
|0
|3
|35
|91
|103
|Norfolk
|37
|14
|21
|2
|0
|30
|108
|131
|Greensboro
|36
|10
|20
|5
|1
|26
|85
|124
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|38
|25
|8
|4
|1
|55
|129
|84
|South Carolina
|40
|25
|14
|1
|0
|51
|114
|111
|Atlanta
|34
|24
|9
|1
|0
|49
|104
|69
|Savannah
|36
|18
|15
|2
|1
|39
|113
|98
|Jacksonville
|36
|17
|17
|2
|0
|36
|98
|118
|Greenville
|35
|15
|16
|4
|0
|34
|92
|98
|Orlando
|39
|14
|20
|4
|1
|33
|96
|119
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|37
|23
|8
|3
|3
|52
|127
|90
|Fort Wayne
|37
|21
|10
|6
|0
|48
|122
|95
|Bloomington
|38
|19
|15
|2
|2
|42
|113
|113
|Indy
|38
|18
|14
|5
|1
|42
|96
|104
|Cincinnati
|36
|17
|16
|3
|0
|37
|116
|135
|Kalamazoo
|36
|16
|16
|2
|2
|36
|103
|121
|Iowa
|38
|11
|24
|2
|1
|25
|96
|133
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|38
|29
|7
|1
|1
|60
|134
|89
|Idaho
|39
|25
|11
|3
|0
|53
|147
|125
|Tahoe
|40
|22
|14
|2
|2
|48
|145
|129
|Allen
|38
|20
|14
|4
|0
|44
|138
|127
|Wichita
|37
|16
|14
|3
|4
|39
|117
|119
|Rapid City
|38
|17
|18
|3
|0
|37
|116
|129
|Utah
|39
|15
|21
|3
|0
|33
|121
|144
|Tulsa
|37
|12
|25
|0
|0
|24
|94
|143
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Adirondack 4, Greensboro 1
Fort Wayne 6, Cincinnati 3
Reading 5, Wheeling 2
Kalamazoo 2, Toledo 1
Maine 7, Trois-Rivieres 1
South Carolina 2, Florida 1
Iowa 5, Jacksonville 1
Kansas City 4, Tahoe 3
Wichita 1, Tulsa 0
Worcester 6, Norfolk 5
Indy 3, Bloomington 1
Utah 6, Rapid City 2
Idaho 6, Allen 5
Savannah at Greenville, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Maine 5, Trois-Rivieres 2
Atlanta 4, Orlando 1
Jacksonville 3, Iowa 2
Florida 6, South Carolina 3
Wichita 7, Tulsa 5
Worcester 3, Norfolk 2
Bloomington 3, Indy 0
Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2
Rapid City 6, Utah 3
Adirondack at Greensboro, ppd
Savannah at Greenville, ppd
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, ppd
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Maine, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Tahoe at Bloomington, 8 p.m.
Greenville at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
