All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 37 26 10 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 37 26 10 1 0 53 119 86 Reading 40 20 16 4 0 44 112 115 Adirondack 36 19 12 4 1 43 96 94 Maine 35 17 11 5 2 41 102 89 Worcester 37 17 17 2 1 37 100 113 Trois-Rivieres 35 16 16 0 3 35 89 98 Norfolk 36 14 20 2 0 30 106 128 Greensboro 36 10 20 5 1 26 85 124

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 37 24 8 4 1 53 123 81 South Carolina 39 25 13 1 0 51 111 105 Atlanta 33 23 9 1 0 47 100 68 Savannah 36 18 15 2 1 39 113 98 Jacksonville 35 16 17 2 0 34 95 116 Greenville 35 15 16 4 0 34 92 98 Orlando 38 14 19 4 1 33 95 115

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 36 22 8 3 3 50 124 88 Fort Wayne 37 21 10 6 0 48 122 95 Indy 37 18 13 5 1 42 96 101 Bloomington 37 18 15 2 2 40 110 113 Cincinnati 35 17 15 3 0 37 114 132 Kalamazoo 36 16 16 2 2 36 103 121 Iowa 37 11 24 2 0 24 94 130

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 38 29 7 1 1 60 134 89 Idaho 38 24 11 3 0 51 141 120 Tahoe 40 22 14 2 2 48 145 129 Allen 37 20 14 3 0 43 133 121 Wichita 36 15 14 3 4 37 110 114 Rapid City 36 16 17 3 0 35 108 120 Utah 37 14 20 3 0 31 112 136 Tulsa 36 12 24 0 0 24 89 136

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fort Wayne 2, Indy 1

Greensboro 5, Adirondack 2

Jacksonville 4, Savannah 2

Orlando 3, Iowa 1

Greenville 4, Florida 3

Norfolk 5, Worcester 3

South Carolina 3, Atlanta 2

Wheeling 3, Reading 1

Toledo 2, Kalamazoo 1

Trois-Rivieres 3, Maine 2

Cincinnati 5, Bloomington 1

Kansas City 5, Tahoe 3

Utah 5, Rapid City 2

Idaho 6, Allen 4

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Greensboro 1

Fort Wayne 6, Cincinnati 3

Reading 5, Wheeling 2

Kalamazoo 2, Toledo 1

Maine 7, Trois-Rivieres 1

South Carolina 2, Florida 1

Iowa 5, Jacksonville 1

Kansas City 4, Tahoe 3

Wichita 1, Tulsa 0

Worcester 6, Norfolk 5

Indy 3, Bloomington 1

Savannah at Greenville, ppd

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 1 p.m.

Adirondack at Greensboro, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.

Worcester at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, ppd

Indy at Bloomington, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

