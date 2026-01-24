All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|37
|26
|10
|1
|0
|53
|119
|86
|Reading
|40
|20
|16
|4
|0
|44
|112
|115
|Adirondack
|36
|19
|12
|4
|1
|43
|96
|94
|Maine
|35
|17
|11
|5
|2
|41
|102
|89
|Worcester
|37
|17
|17
|2
|1
|37
|100
|113
|Trois-Rivieres
|35
|16
|16
|0
|3
|35
|89
|98
|Norfolk
|36
|14
|20
|2
|0
|30
|106
|128
|Greensboro
|36
|10
|20
|5
|1
|26
|85
|124
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|37
|24
|8
|4
|1
|53
|123
|81
|South Carolina
|39
|25
|13
|1
|0
|51
|111
|105
|Atlanta
|33
|23
|9
|1
|0
|47
|100
|68
|Savannah
|36
|18
|15
|2
|1
|39
|113
|98
|Jacksonville
|35
|16
|17
|2
|0
|34
|95
|116
|Greenville
|35
|15
|16
|4
|0
|34
|92
|98
|Orlando
|38
|14
|19
|4
|1
|33
|95
|115
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|36
|22
|8
|3
|3
|50
|124
|88
|Fort Wayne
|37
|21
|10
|6
|0
|48
|122
|95
|Indy
|37
|18
|13
|5
|1
|42
|96
|101
|Bloomington
|37
|18
|15
|2
|2
|40
|110
|113
|Cincinnati
|35
|17
|15
|3
|0
|37
|114
|132
|Kalamazoo
|36
|16
|16
|2
|2
|36
|103
|121
|Iowa
|37
|11
|24
|2
|0
|24
|94
|130
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|38
|29
|7
|1
|1
|60
|134
|89
|Idaho
|38
|24
|11
|3
|0
|51
|141
|120
|Tahoe
|40
|22
|14
|2
|2
|48
|145
|129
|Allen
|37
|20
|14
|3
|0
|43
|133
|121
|Wichita
|36
|15
|14
|3
|4
|37
|110
|114
|Rapid City
|36
|16
|17
|3
|0
|35
|108
|120
|Utah
|37
|14
|20
|3
|0
|31
|112
|136
|Tulsa
|36
|12
|24
|0
|0
|24
|89
|136
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Fort Wayne 2, Indy 1
Greensboro 5, Adirondack 2
Jacksonville 4, Savannah 2
Orlando 3, Iowa 1
Greenville 4, Florida 3
Norfolk 5, Worcester 3
South Carolina 3, Atlanta 2
Wheeling 3, Reading 1
Toledo 2, Kalamazoo 1
Trois-Rivieres 3, Maine 2
Cincinnati 5, Bloomington 1
Kansas City 5, Tahoe 3
Utah 5, Rapid City 2
Idaho 6, Allen 4
Saturday’s Games
Adirondack 4, Greensboro 1
Fort Wayne 6, Cincinnati 3
Reading 5, Wheeling 2
Kalamazoo 2, Toledo 1
Maine 7, Trois-Rivieres 1
South Carolina 2, Florida 1
Iowa 5, Jacksonville 1
Kansas City 4, Tahoe 3
Wichita 1, Tulsa 0
Worcester 6, Norfolk 5
Indy 3, Bloomington 1
Savannah at Greenville, ppd
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 1 p.m.
Adirondack at Greensboro, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.
Worcester at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, ppd
Indy at Bloomington, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
