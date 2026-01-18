All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 35 25 9 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 35 25 9 1 0 51 114 80 Adirondack 34 18 11 4 1 41 90 88 Reading 37 18 15 4 0 40 103 108 Maine 33 16 10 5 2 39 93 85 Worcester 35 16 16 2 1 35 91 103 Trois-Rivieres 33 15 15 0 3 33 85 89 Norfolk 34 13 19 2 0 28 96 119 Greensboro 33 9 18 5 1 24 77 115

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 35 24 7 3 1 52 119 75 South Carolina 37 23 13 1 0 47 106 102 Atlanta 31 22 9 0 0 44 96 64 Savannah 35 18 14 2 1 39 111 94 Greenville 33 14 15 4 0 32 87 93 Jacksonville 32 15 16 1 0 31 88 106 Orlando 36 12 19 4 1 29 89 112

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 34 21 8 2 3 47 121 85 Fort Wayne 35 19 10 6 0 44 114 91 Bloomington 35 18 13 2 2 40 108 105 Indy 35 17 13 4 1 39 92 98 Cincinnati 32 16 13 3 0 35 101 119 Kalamazoo 33 14 15 2 2 32 94 113 Iowa 35 10 23 2 0 22 88 126

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 36 27 7 1 1 56 125 83 Idaho 37 23 11 3 0 49 135 116 Tahoe 38 22 13 1 2 47 139 120 Allen 36 20 13 3 0 43 129 115 Rapid City 35 16 16 3 0 35 106 115 Wichita 35 14 14 3 4 35 109 114 Utah 36 13 20 3 0 29 107 134 Tulsa 35 12 23 0 0 24 89 135

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack 3, Trois-Rivieres 1

Cincinnati 3, Rapid City 2

Maine 3, Worcester 2

Greenville 2, Atlanta 1

Savannah 5, South Carolina 1

Greensboro 4, Reading 1

Iowa 3, Toledo 2

Jacksonville 4, Florida 2

Kalamazoo 3, Indy 2

Orlando 5, Idaho 1

Norfolk 6, Wheeling 3

Tahoe 4, Wichita 3

Fort Wayne 3, Bloomington 2

Tulsa 5, Allen 2

Kansas City 7, Utah 1

Greenville at Atlanta, ppd

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina 4, Savannah 0

Trois-Rivieres 3, Adirondack 0

Maine 4, Worcester 3

Atlanta 3, Greenville 1

Bloomington 3, Toledo 0

Kansas City 3, Utah 0

Monday’s Games

Greensboro at Reading, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 1 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 1:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

