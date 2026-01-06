Durant admits game-winner over Suns meant more because he was ‘kicked out’

Houston’s Kevin Durant said hitting the game-winning shot Monday night against the Phoenix Suns meant more because it came against his former team that he felt kicked him out.

Houston Rockets' Kevin Durant (7) celebrates after making a game-winning 3-point basket against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(AP/David J. Phillip) Houston Rockets' Kevin Durant (7) celebrates after making a game-winning 3-point basket against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(AP/David J. Phillip) HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Kevin Durant said hitting the game-winning shot Monday night against the Phoenix Suns meant more because it came against his former team that he felt kicked him out.

Durant scored 26 points and his 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds to go lifted the Rockets to the 100-97 victory.

Asked if it meant more because it came against the the Suns, the 15-time All-Star didn’t hold back.

“Most definitely,” he said. “A place that I didn’t want to leave. My first time — I don’t want to sound too dramatic, but I will — to be kicked out of a place.”

The game was tied when Durant drained the 27-footer to give the Rockets the victory. Durant joined the Rockets from Phoenix this summer in a blockbuster trade that sent Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green to the Suns.

“It feels good to play against a team that booted you out of the building and scapegoated you for all the problems they had,” he said. “And it hurt because I put all my effort and love and care towards the Suns and the Phoenix area and Arizona in general. But that’s just the business, that’s the name of the game. So, when you play against a (former) team, yeah you got a chip on your shoulder.”

The 37-year-old Durant spent 2 ½ seasons with the Suns after a trade from the Nets in Feb. 2023. He was an All-Star in both of his full seasons there, but the team failed to meet expectations, losing in the first round of the postseason in the 2023-24 season and failing to reach the playoffs last season.

“It’s nothing but love for the players, but I want to beat that team,” he said. “I want to show them that I still got some juice in the tank. Even though I’m old, I still can play. I feel like every player has that mentality playing against their former team. I don’t think it’s malicious in any way towards them. But just as a competitor, you want to go out there and beat them.”

But Durant said he hopes these feelings won’t linger too long.

“By the time I get home tonight, I probably won’t even remember it,” he said. “Well, I will remember it, but I’ll try my best to forget about it and move on to the next one.”

