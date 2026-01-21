DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for NBA, NHL, NFL Conference Championships

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Claim one of the best welcome offers on the market by activating this DraftKings promo code, which allows all new users to redeem bonus bets for the NBA Wednesday, or look ahead to the two NFL playoff games this Sunday. All new bettors who sign up with the sportsbook today and make a wager of at least $5 on any sport and market and, if that bet wins, will instantly receive 12 individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 each.

Those who are able to successfully claim this $300 bonus by winning their first wager on the app will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets on any markets they choose. What this means is that you will still have these bonus funds available for the NFL playoffs this weekend between the Patriots-Broncos and Rams-Seahawks, along with the NBA, NCAAB, NHL and other games taking place during the week.

Claim this DraftKings promo code offer, and start locking in your initial bet to receive a $300 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for NFL Playoffs Welcome Bonus

The only hurdle you need to clear to stand atop this $300 bonus via the DraftKings promo code offer. No promo code is needed, simply sign up using the links anywhere on this page to get started. One important note is that the minimum odds for your initial wager must be -500 or longer, meaning -450 would qualify while -550 would not.

Once you are signed up and have claimed this welcome offer, take an early look at the two NFL playoff games on Sunday. With Bo Nix out, the Broncos suddenly find themselves 5.5-point underdogs at home to the Patriots, with the Seahawks favored by 2.5-points against the Rams. A parlay of both of the favorites moneyline would be +128 odds on DraftKings, if you think Sunday will not be for the underdogs.

Anytime Touchdowns via DraftKings for NFL Playoffs

Despite the games still being a couple days away, there are already lines out for pretty much every market you can think of for the games on Sunday. That includes anytime touchdown lines, which are among the most popular player prop bets on the NFL.

Here are some of the early looks for the Patriots-Broncos and Rams-Seahawks games this weekend:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: -110

Puca Nacua: +125

Kyren Williams: +130

Rhamondre Stevenson: +125

Stefon Diggs: +235

Courtland Sutton: +265

DraftKings has also already posted multiple promotions for these games, including an NFL playoffs boost pack that provides one (1) all purpose profit boost that can be used on a straight wager and one (1) SGP(x) boost for the games.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer for $300 Bonus

It will only take fans a few minutes to lock in the DraftKings promo code offer today. Bettors should ensure that the location settings of their device is enabled, and registration can be completed with the following details:

Full name

Age

Residential address

Active email address

Preferred payment option (debit card, PayPal, online bank transfer, etc.)

Initial cash deposit of at least $10

DraftKings will award the 12 bonus bets as soon as a user’s qualifying wager is marked as a “win”. Those bonus bets will stay available for seven (7) days following receipt and can be spread around to multiple markets during that time period.