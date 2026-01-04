DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Final Sunday of NFL Regular Season

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services.

With the NFL regular season wrapping up in a pivotal Week 18, highlighted by games like Lions-Bears (which has big playoff implications), the current DraftKings promo code offer provides an excellent entry point into sports betting, turning a winning $5 first wager into a $200 bonus.







This means you could place your first bet on this matchup or any other game on the schedule, and if it wins, you’ll pocket the cash winnings plus $200 in bonus bets to use on future wagers.