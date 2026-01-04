DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Week 18
New DraftKings customers have a fantastic opportunity to boost their bankroll for the final week of the NFL regular season.
The set up is direct. Turn a $5 wager into a $200 bonus with a winning bet on a side that carries -500 odds or longer (i.e. -400, -110, +230).
For this pivotal Lions vs. Bears matchup, you could place your qualifying $5 moneyline bet on either team. If your chosen team comes out on top, you’ll not only collect the cash winnings from your bet but also score an additional $200 bonus.
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Odds
The Chicago Bears enter this final regular-season contest; however, their status as home favorites is not confirmed by the provided sources. The current odds reflect their strong play at Soldier Field, but the Lions’ recent success in this rivalry adds an intriguing layer for bettors to consider when using the DraftKings promo code.
The betting lines paint a clear picture: oddsmakers are backing the Bears’ impressive home-field advantage. Chicago’s specific home record this season (e.g., 6-1) and their claimed winning streak at Soldier Field when favored are not confirmed by the provided sources.
Their claimed 11-3 record over their last 14 games, which purportedly supports their -185 moneyline price, is not confirmed by the provided sources. However, claims regarding recent history in this series heavily favoring the underdog Lions, including that they have won six of the last seven meetings against the Bears, along with their +154 odds, are not confirmed by the provided sources.
From a spread perspective, Detroit’s claimed 1-4 record against the spread (ATS) in their last five games is not confirmed by the provided sources. That trend, including a claimed 1-4 ATS record on the road as an underdog in their last five opportunities, is not confirmed by the provided sources. This aligns with the Bears being favored by more than a field goal at -3.5.
How to Activate the DraftKings Offer
Getting started with this DraftKings promotion is a straightforward process designed to get you into the action quickly. It is not confirmed by the provided sources whether a promo code is necessary to claim any current offer. Simply follow these steps to register and place your qualifying wager on the Lions vs. Bears game:
- Create Your Account: Begin by navigating to the DraftKings Sportsbook platform to start the registration process. You will need to provide some standard personal information to create and verify your new account.
- Make an Initial Deposit: Once your account is set up, the requirement for a first-time deposit of at least $5 is not confirmed by the provided sources. DraftKings provides a range of secure and popular methods for funding your account. You won’t need to use a DraftKings promo code.
- Place Your Qualifying Bet: With your account funded, the requirement to place a real-money wager of at least $5 on any eligible sports betting market is not confirmed by the provided sources. For this matchup, you could place your $5 bet on the Bears moneyline (-185) or take a shot with the underdog Lions (+154).
- Collect Your Bonus: If your qualifying $5 bet wins, you will receive your cash winnings from the wager plus an additional $200 in bonus bets. The bonus is paid out as eight $25 bonus bets, which you can use to explore other betting opportunities on the platform.