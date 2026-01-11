DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for NFL Wild Card Games Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Bet $5 after activating the current DraftKings promo code offer. If it wins, you’ll gain a $300 bonus for the weekend. Keep in mind that the minimum odds are set at -500, meaning anything around -450 will qualify. Browse through alternative totals and spreads to find your favorite option — all six moneyline sides would fit the requirement Sunday.

It’s hard to say which game stands as the best of the day, but all eyes will be in Philly later this afternoon when the Eagles will look to take another step closer to a Super Bowl repeat.

Bet Packers-Bears with This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus In-App Bonuses NFL Profit Boost Pack, 30% Touchdown Parlay Profit Boost, Dynasty Rewards, Free Contests, Etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ Bonus Last Verified On January 11, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are several different promotions to take advantage of for the game on Sunday. Opt-in to an several boost packs, along with a 30% touchdown parlay boost. Take several of the following players to find the end zone during the Bills-Jags game:

James Cook (-150)

Travis Etienne Jr. (-145)

Josh Allen (-125)

Trevor Lawrence (+180)

Parker Washington (+190)

Also be on the look out for $2.5 million in prizes throughout NFL Sunday by betting live for your share of bets or a profit boost.

DraftKings Promo Code Guide to Win $300 Bonus

Score a bonus for the NFL playoffs by taking these steps to create an account:

Click here to activate this DraftKings promo code offer. Provide your email, name, birthdate and other info to confirm your identity. Deposit $5 or more with a debit card, Venmo, online banking, PayPal, etc. Place a $5 bet.

A winning bet will release a $300 bonus. It is award as separate $25 bets, so it can be used for several other NFL matchups.

Remaining NFL Wild Card Games

Action picks back up on Sunday with the Bills vs. Jaguars, 49ers vs. Eagles and Chargers vs. Patriots. The Eagles are the biggest favorites of the day with a spread at -6. On Monday, the wild-card round ends with the Texans taking on the Steelers. Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers are three-point underdogs.

Take this time to get in future bets on the Super Bowl. The Seahawks are currently favored after getting a bye. Link up with your friends on DraftKings Social and see who they are betting on during the postseason.

Register through the links above to unlock the best DraftKings promo code offer for the NFL playoffs. Win a $5 bet to redeem a $300 bonus.

