DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for NFL Divisional Playoffs Saturday

Gear up for the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs, and start with a $300 bonus thanks to this latest DraftKings promo code offer here . This fantastic welcome offer is open to all new bettors who sign up with the sportsbook today and make a wager of at least $5 on either one of the NFL playoff games Saturday. If that wager is successful, DraftKings will instantly send that bettor 12 individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece.







Players will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets on any markets they choose. This extended betting window allows a bettor to use those bonuses on both days of the NFL playoffs this weekend between Saturday and Sunday, the NCAAF National Championship on Monday, and any NBA/NCAAB games over the course of the week.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for NFL Playoffs Bonus

This is the perfect opportunity to start your account off with a bang, as all it takes is winning your first wager on the app in order to take home this exciting new deal from DraftKings.

The minimum odds for your initial wager must be -500 or longer, meaning -450 would qualify while -550 would not. Any sport and market is available, however, giving users plenty of opportunity to dig through the markets and try to find a winning wager.

One popular option is to try and find heavy moneyline favorites and count on teams not being upset. Luckily, there is one NFL playoff game on Saturday that would count towards this strategy, which is the Seattle Seahawks at -340 odds.

There was a minor scare regarding the status of Seahawks QB Sam Darnold, who seemed to come down with an oblique injury, but reports are that he is going to be fine, so Seattle is still heavy, 7-point favorites Saturday against the 49ers.

NFL In-App Promos Saturday via DraftKings

Take advantage of the additional promotions for the NFL playoffs this weekend on DraftKings, who currently has three different NFL promos out there:

NFL Playoffs Boost Pack: Opt In to this promotion to receive two different profit boosts. One is an all-purpose boost that can be used on anything, while the other is an SGP/SGPx profit boost that you can use for the games.

Opt In to this promotion to receive two different profit boosts. One is an all-purpose boost that can be used on anything, while the other is an SGP/SGPx profit boost that you can use for the games. King of the End Zone: Place a wager on the anytime touchdown market for the games Saturday, and you will receive a share of $3M in bonus bets if your selected player ends up scoring the longest touchdown of the day. It is hard to argue against RJ Harvey for this promotion, currently offered at -130 to score on DraftKings.

Place a wager on the anytime touchdown market for the games Saturday, and you will receive a share of $3M in bonus bets if your selected player ends up scoring the longest touchdown of the day. It is hard to argue against RJ Harvey for this promotion, currently offered at -130 to score on DraftKings. 30% Anytime Touchdown Profit Boost: Place a 3+ leg anytime touchdown parlay this weekend, and DraftKings will boost those odds by 30%.

How to Redeem This New DraftKings Promo Code Offer

It will only take fans a few minutes to lock in the DraftKings promo code offer today. Bettors should ensure that the location settings of their device is enabled, and registration can be completed with the following details:

Full name

Age

Residential address

Active email address

Preferred payment option (debit card, PayPal, online bank transfer, etc.)

Initial cash deposit of at least $10

DraftKings will award the 12 bonus bets as soon as a user’s qualifying wager is marked as a “win”. Those bonus bets will stay available for seven (7) days following receipt and can be spread around to multiple markets during that time period.