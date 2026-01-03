DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Panthers-Bucs, Seahawks-49ers

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

With a pivotal Week 18 of NFL action on the horizon, new DraftKings customers have a prime opportunity to get in on the action with a compelling welcome offer. The current DraftKings promo code offer allows you to place a wager on any market, and if that bet wins, you will receive bonus bets here .







This promotion is perfectly suited for the Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers showdown—a successful bet on either team would qualify you for the bonus. Better yet, this offer isn’t limited to just one game; it can be applied to a matchup this week, giving every new DraftKings customer a fantastic chance to boost their bankroll right away.

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A key NFC South showdown is on the slate as the Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with division title implications on the line. The Week 18 contest is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at 4:25 PM EST from the outdoor confines of Raymond James Stadium. Fans can catch this matchup broadcast nationally. This rivalry has reached a fever pitch, with the division crown hanging in the balance and both teams needing a win to secure their playoff hopes. The Buccaneers are seeking revenge The Buccaneers are seeking revenge, while the Panthers are playing in this game. and the Panthers are playing in this game.

DraftKings Promo Code Saturday NFL Week 18

New DraftKings customers have an exciting opportunity to boost their bankroll with a compelling welcome offer. By signing up, you can place a $5 wager on any market, including this Panthers vs. Buccaneers matchup. If your qualifying bet wins, DraftKings will credit your account with bonus bets. For example, a successful $5 moneyline bet on either Carolina or Tampa Bay would unlock this promotion.

It’s important to note that this bonus is contingent on your initial bet winning. Upon a successful wager, the bonus is paid out as bonus bets, giving you multiple chances to explore other markets on the platform. These bonus bets are valid from the time they are credited to your account. This offer is available to new DraftKings customers.

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers open at home, giving them a normalized (vig-free) win probability. The visiting Carolina Panthers have an implied win probability.

Despite being favored, the Buccaneers have been one of the league’s worst teams against the spread (ATS). They are currently on a staggering run in their last eight games and are over their last ten contests. Their performance at Raymond James Stadium has been particularly poor for bettors, where they are in their last nine home games and have played in their last six games as a favorite.

Conversely, the Carolina Panthers have been a covering machine, especially following a defeat. They are in their last nine games after a loss. As a small underdog (fewer than 7 points), the Panthers have been flawless, participating in those games. While Tampa Bay has played in this head-to-head series recently, their current form against the spread is a glaring red flag.

The total is set., and the trends present a fascinating conflict. The over has been a factor in the Buccaneers’ last seven home games, including their last six as a home favorite. However, the Panthers’ games have trended heavily towards the under, with the over being a factor in their last five games overall and their last five on the road.

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code

Claiming this valuable welcome bonus is a straightforward process. One of the best features is that no promo code is necessary to be entered during registration, simplifying your sign-up experience. Follow these steps to activate the “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion: