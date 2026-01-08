Dortmund and Frankfurt under pressure as they kick off Bundesliga return

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — The Bundesliga is back. And so is the pressure for Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt. As…

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — The Bundesliga is back. And so is the pressure for Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt.

As they meet on Friday to kick off the league’s return from its two-and-a-half-week break, host Frankfurt needs to sort out the leaky defense sinking its Bundesliga and Champions League aspirations.

Dortmund has to show its quelled unrest in the squad which marred an inconsistent end to 2025.

Meanwhile, runaway league leader Bayern Munich has its own troubles with 17-year-old star Lennart Karl hoping for a move to Real Madrid and unresolved contract talks with defender Dayot Upamecano.

Key matchups

Frankfurt is outside the European places in the Bundesliga and outside the Champions League top 24. The big reason is a defense which has conceded 30 goals in 15 Bundesliga games, the league’s second-worst record. Hosting second-placed Dortmund on Friday is a tough test.

Bayern ended 2025 nine points clear at the top and with only one loss to German opposition in the whole calendar year. Sunday’s game against Wolfsburg is a chance to start 2026 on a high.

An unlikely comeback might be on for last-placed Mainz. The team seemed on course for relegation when Urs Fischer took over as coach last month. Ahead of Saturday’s visit to Union Berlin he’s unbeaten in four games, including a stunning draw with Bayern.

Players to watch

Who else but Harry Kane? With 30 goals from 25 games in all competitions in 2025-26, the England captain is crucial to Bayern, especially with backup Nicolas Jackson away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi ended 2025 with a fine for his emotional reaction to being substituted, and all eyes will be on how he turns things around in 2026.

U.S. attacking midfielder Cole Campbell has a chance to make an impression as he starts a loan at Hoffenheim from Dortmund. His first game could be on Saturday at Werder Bremen.

Out of action

Jamal Musiala hasn’t played for Bayern since a nasty injury at the Club World Cup but a comeback could be on the cards in January.

The Africa Cup affects some teams more than others. Bayern’s Jackson, Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Ibrahim Maza and Leipzig winger Yan Diomande are all away, while Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba could return after Burkina Faso was eliminated.

Off the field

It’s been a quiet transfer window so far in the Bundesliga, with Pascal Gross’ return to Brighton from Dortmund arguably the biggest move. Forward Younes Ebnoutalib arrives at Frankfurt having scored 12 times this season for second-tier Elversberg.

Heavy snow is forecast in northern and eastern Germany for Friday night, potentially affecting games the following day including Leipzig’s visit to Hamburg-based St. Pauli.

