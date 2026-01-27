Doncic leads Los Angeles against Cleveland after 46-point game

Los Angeles Lakers (28-17, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (28-20, fifth in the Eastern Conference) Cleveland; Wednesday,…

Los Angeles Lakers (28-17, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (28-20, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Cleveland Cavaliers after Luka Doncic scored 46 points in the Lakers’ 129-118 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

The Cavaliers are 16-11 on their home court. Cleveland ranks eighth in the NBA with 28.2 assists per game. Donovan Mitchell leads the Cavaliers averaging 5.8.

The Lakers have gone 16-9 away from home. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 14.3 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 5.6.

The Cavaliers average 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 13.6 per game the Lakers allow. The Lakers average 116.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 116.5 the Cavaliers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Mobley is averaging 17.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, four assists and two blocks for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 28.4 points over the last 10 games.

James is averaging 22.4 points, six rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Lakers. Doncic is averaging 30.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 118.4 points, 43.8 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 116.1 points, 41.8 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), De’Andre Hunter: day to day (knee), Darius Garland: out (foot), Sam Merrill: day to day (hand).

Lakers: Austin Reaves: out (calf), Adou Thiero: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.