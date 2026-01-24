Dominique Malonga makes first dunk of the season in Unrivaled league

MIAMI (AP) — Dominique Malonga had the first dunk of the season in the 3-on-3 league Unrivaled on Saturday night.…

MIAMI (AP) — Dominique Malonga had the first dunk of the season in the 3-on-3 league Unrivaled on Saturday night.

The French player got a pass from Breeze BC teammate Rickea Jackson and easily dunked it with her right hand in the first quarter of a game against the Lunar Owls.

“It feels really good. I was practicing a lot,” Malonga said. “I don’t want to be a practice (dunker), I want to do that in-game. So, I’m happy about that. I was happy to feel the love from the whole arena, actually. Everybody was so hyped up — it was a great moment.”

The 6-foot-6 Malonga, who was the No. 2 pick by the Seattle Storm in the WNBA draft this past season, became the second player to dunk in the two years that Unrivaled has existed. Brittney Griner had the first dunk in the inaugural season last year.

Malonga, who is 20 years old, finished the game with 21 points and eight rebounds.

