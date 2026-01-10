Detroit plays Los Angeles, looks for 4th straight win

Los Angeles Clippers (14-23, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (28-9, first in the Eastern Conference) Detroit; Saturday,…

Los Angeles Clippers (14-23, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (28-9, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -7.5; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit comes into a matchup with Los Angeles as winners of three consecutive games.

The Pistons have gone 15-3 in home games. Detroit ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 18.1 fast break points per game led by Cade Cunningham averaging 3.8.

The Clippers are 5-14 on the road. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the league allowing just 114.2 points while holding opponents to 47.0% shooting.

The Pistons score 118.5 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 114.2 the Clippers allow. The Clippers are shooting 47.5% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 44.3% the Pistons’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 29 the Clippers won 112-99 led by 55 points from Kawhi Leonard, while Cunningham scored 27 points for the Pistons.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is averaging 26.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pistons. Duncan Robinson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

James Harden is averaging 25.8 points and eight assists for the Clippers. Leonard is averaging 33.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 7-3, averaging 116.9 points, 44.2 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 11.2 steals and 8.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points per game.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 116.1 points, 39.3 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Cade Cunningham: day to day (wrist), Jalen Duren: out (ankle), Tobias Harris: out (hip).

Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.