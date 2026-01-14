Defending champion Thunder back on track at midpoint after beating Spurs for 1st time in 4 meetings

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The defending NBA champion Thunder look like themselves again. Oklahoma City started the season with a…

Oklahoma City started the season with a 24-1 record, matching the best 25-game start in league history. The Thunder followed that with a 6-6 stretch that included three losses to the San Antonio Spurs in a two-week span, including a 15-point loss at home on Christmas.

Since then, Oklahoma City has recovered and moves into the second half of the season on a four-game win streak — the longest current run in the league. The Thunder’s 34-7 record at the halfway point is the league’s best and puts them on pace to equal last season’s 68-14 mark. And after rolling past San Antonio 119-98 on Tuesday night, they finally have a win over their budding rivals.

“When we play a certain way, with a certain sense of urgency, with a sense of force and aggressiveness and attention to detail, it doesn’t matter who’s on the other side,” Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said. “And I think we knew that about this group. And it’s just about us kind of getting to that point without having to lose or be pushed there.”

Few teams have really pushed the Thunder. Their point differential is a staggering 13.2 points per game — six points ahead of the second-best team. The Thunder have allowed the fewest points in the league while scoring the second-most.

Still, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs threw some doubt into a season that appeared headed for an inevitable Thunder repeat. The 7-foot-4 forward wrecked Oklahoma City’s plans on both ends of the floor in the previous meetings.

The Thunder were better against Wembanyama on Tuesday. And even with the struggles against the Spurs, Gilgeous-Alexander said the Thunder have improved since last season.

“This year, I feel when we’ve clicked, it’s almost been unstoppable, especially offensively,” Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning league MVP, said. “But I feel like all in all, we better understand how to win games on the highest level. And obviously our past experiences helped take that forward a little bit. I definitely think we’re a better team than last year.”

Gilgeous-Alexander has continued his dominance while leaving space for his teammates to thrive. Last season’s scoring champion is averaging 31.9 points per game on 54.5% shooting, making 39.3% of his 3-pointers and averaging 6.4 assists per contest.

Chet Holmgren has become more involved in the offense this season. He’s averaging career-highs of 17.9 points and 8.4 rebounds. He was the league’s defensive player of the month in December.

Jalen Williams, not fully healthy after wrist surgery, is working his way back into form after sitting out the start of this season. The 2025 All-Star scored 20 points against the Spurs on Tuesday night. He’s averaging 17.7 points.

Lu Dort and Alex Caruso have been exceptional wing defenders, as usual, but Cason Wallace has come into his own this season. He was the first Defensive Player of the Month this season and ranks second in the league with 2.1 steals per game.

Ajay Mitchell, a second-year guard, stepped up before Williams returned from his injury and has become a key part of the rotation. He averages 14.1 points per game, mostly as a reserve.

Center Isaiah Hartenstein averages 11.2 points and 10.4 rebounds. At 7-foot and 267 pounds, he has been a consistent force as a scoring threat and a screener. He has fought through injuries for much of the season.

Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins have been steady as usual and Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams have provided toughness. Two-Way center Branden Carlson has provided some valuable minutes.

The Thunder say the Spurs’ emergence has helped them put the pieces together. Jalen Williams wouldn’t call the Spurs a rival, but he said they have forced the Thunder to improve their focus.

“They make us a better team when we play them, win or lose,” he said. “We have to go about playing the right way every time we play them and it forces us to have to do other things in order to win.”

Gilgeous-Alexander believes Tuesday’s win proves the Thunder’s approach to growth still works.

“It’s never about the other team,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It’s always about us. We’ve gotten to where we’ve gotten because we’ve focused on ourselves. And that’s the only thing every night that stays constant.”

