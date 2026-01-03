Davis’ 26 points and Christie’s 24 points lead Mavericks past Rockets 110-104

DALLAS (AP) — Anthony Davis had 26 points and 12 rebounds and Max Christie scored 24 points, hitting 4 of…

DALLAS (AP) — Anthony Davis had 26 points and 12 rebounds and Max Christie scored 24 points, hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers, as the Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 110-104 on Saturday night.

The Mavericks snapped a four-game losing streak, which tied their longest of the season. They have won six of their last seven home games, two of those against the Rockets ( 122-109 on Dec. 6 ).

Dallas saw a 17-point lead early in the fourth quarter shrink to 106-101 with 1:07 to play before Christie, fourth in the NBA shooting 45.9% from downtown, drove in for a dunk.

Kevin Durant scored 34 points, playing the entire second half with four fouls, to lead the Rockets, who had a four-game winning streak snapped. Amen Thompson had 20 points and 12 rebounds while Tari Eason had 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Houston center Alperen Sengun left the game only 1:04 into play with a sprained right ankle. Sengun landed awkwardly after grabbing a defensive rebound and fell to the court.

The Rockets were already playing without reserve big man Steven Adams, who missed his second consecutive game with an ankle sprain.

The Mavericks also lost a starter early. Forward P.J. Washington Jr. played all 12 minutes of the first period and was then ruled out with a sprained right ankle.

With Houston’s forecourt shorthanded, the Mavericks outscored the Rockets 66-54 in the paint though the Rockets had 17 offensive rebounds to Dallas’ 2 and outscored the Mavericks 15-0 on second-chance points.

The Mavericks shot 55.0% to Houston’s 38.7%; the Rockets’ low for the season is 38.6%

Dallas rookie Cooper Flagg scored 10 points, his fewest since a two-point game in a loss to league-leading Oklahoma City in his fourth game. He shot 3 of 12, scoring two points in the second half.

Up next

Rockets: Host Phoenix on Monday.

Mavericks: Start a three-game road trip on Tuesday at Sacramento.

___

AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.