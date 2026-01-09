Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Snag $10 Bonus College Football Playoff, NBA, NFL Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Collect a fantasy bonus with the Dabble promo code WTOP. Register here to unlock this welcome offer for College Football Playoff, NBA and NFL picks over the weekend.









Apply the Dabble promo code to release a $10 bonus. Simply create an account and make your first deposit to receive the reward. And be sure to spin the wheel after your first deposit to get up to a 100% match.

Begin by making picks on the other CFP game on Friday night. Curt Cignetti and Indiana will be taking on Oregon. The winner will move on to face Miami in the championship. There are markets for passing yards, rushing yards, touchdowns and more.

Sign up here to use the Dabble promo code WTOP and redeem a $10 bonus for daily fantasy.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP for Oregon-Indiana

Dabble Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer Make a Deposit and Grab a $10 Fantasy Bonus + Wheel Spin In-App Features News Feed, Copy Cash, Banter, Entry Builder, Rocket Boosts, etc. States Available AK, AR, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, WV, WI and WY Bonus Last Verified On January 9, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The number of legs in your contest will determine the multiplier. For example, you’ll win 10X after making four picks. These are some of the markets you’ll find for the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Friday night:

Dante Moore: 224.5 pass yards

Fernando Mendoza: 215.5 pass yards

Elijah Sarratt: 51.5 receiving yards

Omar Cooper Jr.: 44.5 receiving yards

Kaelon Black: 65.5 rush yards

Noah Whittington: 50.5 rush yards

Roman Hemby: 0.5 rec + rush TDs

Charlie Becker: 2.5 receptions

Both teams are looking for their first national championship. These teams met earlier in the season, with Indiana getting the win. It was a rough game for Dante Moore, which was sacked six times and had two interceptions. On the other sideline, Fernando Mendoza and Indiana are coming off a massive win over Alabama.

Grab $10 Bonus with the Dabble Promo Code

This is a social fantasy app with unique features. Follow other users, copy picks, receive copy cash and find Rocket Boosts. Get started by completing these easy steps to secure a welcome bonus:

Click here to use the Dabble promo code WTOP. Fill in your email, birthdate, residential address, etc. to verify your identity. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method. Score a $10 bonus.

Make Picks on NBA and NFL Players

You can also find markets for the NBA. There are markets for the Thunder vs. Grizzlies, Knicks vs. Suns, Kings vs. Warriors, Bucks vs. Lakers and other matchups on Friday night. Combine picks for points, rebounds, assists and three pointers.

This will lead us into the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. Make picks throughout the weekend on the Rams vs. Panthers, Packers vs. Bears, Bills vs. Jaguars, 49ers vs. Eagles, Chargers vs. Patriots and Texans vs. Steelers. Go to your news feed to find trending entries from other users.

Register through the links above to use the Dabble promo code WTOP. Get a $10 bonus for college football, NBA and NFL picks this weekend.