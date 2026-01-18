Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Fantasy Bonus for NFL Playoffs Picks Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers can register with the Dabble promo code WTOP and collect a welcome bonus for the final NFL divisional round matchups on Sunday. Sign up here to make picks on the Texans vs. Patriots and Rams vs. Bears.









Apply the Dabble promo code to receive a $10 bonus. Use this for picks on passing yards, touchdowns, receptions and other stats. And the “Spin and Win” will unlock up to a 100% deposit match.

We have the last two NFL playoff games of the divisional round. This social fantasy app provides fans with a variety of features for the playoffs, such as a news feed and daily rocket boosts. Win up to 5,000X your cash by entering contests on key players.

Register here to use the Dabble promo code WTOP and score a $10 welcome bonus.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP for the NFL Divisional Round

Dabble Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer Grab $10 Fantasy Bonus In-App Features Spin and Win Deposit Match, News Feed, Banter, Entry Builder, Copy Cash, Daily Rocket Boosts, etc. States Available AK, AR, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, WV, WI and WY Bonus Last Verified On January 18, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The number of legs in an entry will determine the multiplier. For example, win 20X with five picks and 35X with six picks. These are just some of the popular markets for the Texans vs. Patriots and Rams vs. Bears:

Drake Maye: 223.5 passing yards

Stefon Diggs: 48.5 receiving yards

CJ Stroud: 1.5 passing TDs

Woody Marks: 52.5 rushing yards

TreVeyon Henderson: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Matthew Stafford: 263.5 passing yards

Puka Nacua: 98.5 receiving yards

Caleb Williams: 1.5 passing TDs

D’Andre Swift: 0.5 rushing TDs

Davante Adams: 4.5 receptions

DJ Moore: 27.5 receiving yards

Go to the news feed to view trending markets and copy entries that you like. You’ll receive cash if someone else copies your contest.

How to Sign Up with the Dabble Promo Code

This DFS app is available in 30 states across the US. New users can take these easy steps to lock-in a bonus:

Click here to use the Dabble promo code WTOP. Enter your email address, birthdate, etc. to verify your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted banking method. Gain a $10 bonus.

Make Picks on the NBA and CFP Title Game

The NBA is also a popular choice for customers on Dabble. Make picks on points, rebounds, three pointers, and more stats. We have the Magic vs. Grizzlies, Nets vs. Bulls, Pelicans vs. Rockets, Hornets vs. Nuggets, Trail Blazers vs. Kings and Raptors vs. Lakers on Sunday.

Continue entering contests on Monday for the College Football Playoff National Championship. Indiana will look to finish their campaign without a loss, while Miami tries to pull off the upset on their home field. Get in predictions for Fernando Mendoza, Carson Beck and other players.

Register through the links above to use the Dabble promo code WTOP. Grab a $10 bonus for NFL, NBA and college football picks over the next few days.