Chicago puts road win streak on the line against Boston

Chicago Bulls (17-18, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (21-12, third in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Bulls face Boston.

The Celtics have gone 15-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is 4-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulls are 13-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is third in the Eastern Conference with 45.6 rebounds per game led by Nikola Vucevic averaging 8.9.

The Celtics are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, the same percentage the Bulls allow to opponents. The Bulls are shooting 47.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 45.0% the Celtics’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Brown is averaging 29.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and five assists for the Celtics.

Matas Buzelis is averaging 14.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bulls. Vucevic is averaging 28.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-3, averaging 119.3 points, 43.7 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 120.8 points, 46.4 rebounds, 32.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

Bulls: Coby White: out (calf), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Jalen Smith: day to day (concussion protocol), Josh Giddey: out (hamstring), Zach Collins: day to day (toe), Trentyn Flowers: day to day (knee).

