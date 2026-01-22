Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Fantasy Bonus + NBA Free Pick (Jan. 22)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Score a daily fantasy bonus with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Register here to claim this welcome offer and start with a free pick.









New customers who use the Chalkboard promo code will receive a 100% deposit match. Collect up to a $100 bonus for entries and use the free pick for Kevin Durant. You can take him to score over 0.5 points on Thursday night.

Durant and the Rockets will be in Philadelphia to take on the 76ers. Go through other markets for this matchup, as well as the Hornets vs. Magic, Nuggets vs. Wizards, Warriors vs. Mavericks, Bulls vs. Timberwolves, Spurs vs. Jazz, Lakers vs. Clippers or Heat vs. Trail Blazers.

Sign up here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Gain a $100 fantasy bonus and a free pick.

NBA Fantasy Markets for the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 and Free Pick for Kevin Durant In-App Bonuses Promo Picks for NBA, NHL and NFL Players Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 22, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The number of legs in your entry, as well as the multipliers, will reflect your potential winnings. These are just some of the popular markets you’ll find for the NBA games on Thursday:

LaMelo Ball: 21.5 points + rebounds

Tyrese Maxey: 25.5 points

Victor Wembanyama: 26.5 points

Aaron Gordon: 4.5 assists

Jamal Murray: 27.5 points

Stephen Curry: 27.5 points

Luka Doncic: 32.5 points

Klay Thompson: 2.5 three-pointers made

LeBron James: 22.5 points

We regularly find promo picks for the NBA and other sports. Select markets will be decreased, giving you a better chance at a win.

Chalkboard Promo Code: Signing Up for the $100 Bonus

New customers in eligible states can complete the following steps to lock-in a bonus for daily fantasy. Over 250,000 players are in this community, which has resulted in $250+ million in payouts.

Click here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Enter your email, date of birth and other relevant info to confirm your identity and age. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit with a 100% match.

Grab up to a $100 bonus and be sure to add the free pick for Durant in your first entry.

Make Picks on the NHL, UFC and NFL

Use your bonus for other sports over the next few days, such as the NHL, UFC and NFL. We have a great main card set for UF 324, featuring Justin Gaethje taking on Paddy Pimblett. Make picks on takedowns, knockouts and submissions.

This will lead us into the NFL conference championship games on Sunday. Action begins with the Patriots vs. Broncos at 3 pm ET. All eyes are on Jarrett Stidham, who is making the start for the Broncos since Bo Nix is out. Then, we have the Rams taking on the Seahawks at 6:30 pm ET. Find markets for Matthew Stafford, Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Puka Nacua and others.

Register through the links on this page to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Claim a $100 DFS bonus and include a free pick in your first contest.