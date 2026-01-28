Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 DFS Bonus, NBA Free Pick (Jan. 28)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services









Claim a 100% deposit match by using the Chalkboard promo code. Gain up to a $100 bonus before adding a free pick to your first entry. You’re able to take Paolo Banchero to record over 0.5 points + rebounds + assists on Wednesday night.

Take this free pick and add several other selections from the popular NBA markets. Find totals for the Lakers vs. Cavaliers, Bulls vs. Pacers, Hawks vs. Celtics, Magic vs. Heat, Knicks vs. Raptors, Hornets vs. Grizzlies, Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Warriors vs. Jazz and Spurs vs. Rockets.

Register here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Get a $100 DFS bonus and start with a free pick.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for NBA Wednesday

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 and Free Pick for Luka Doncic In-App Bonuses Daily Promo Picks for NBA, NHL and NFL Players Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 28, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are new promo picks every day for the NBA and other sports. Select markets are decreased, giving you a better chance at a win. These are the options you’ll find on Wednesday:

Jaylen Brown: 17.5 points

Stephen Curry: 16.5 points

Josh Giddey: 8.5 assists + rebounds

Stephon Castle: 2.5 assists

Many fans didn’t expect the Celtics to have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference at this point of the season without Jayson Tatum. Their success has a lot to do with Jaylen Brown, who is averaging 29.6 points per game, which is fourth in the NBA.

And Stephon Castle is leading the Spurs with seven assists per game, so he shouldn’t have an issue hitting his low number. Go to the scores tab to keep up with games and player stats.

Score $100 Daily Fantasy Bonus with the Chalkboard Promo Code

Join over 500,000 sports fans in this DFS community. Chalkboard has awarded over $250 million in payouts. Get started by taking these steps to redeem a bonus:

Click here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, birthdate, etc. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit with a 100% match.

The entire amount of your opening deposit will be matched with a bonus, which can’t exceed $100. And add the free pick for Banchero into your first contest.

Make Picks on More Sports, Including the Super Bowl

Chalkboard has markets for other sports, like college basketball and the NHL. It’s also a great time to look ahead to the Super Bowl. The Seahawks will be taking on the Patriots on February 8th.

There are two promo picks available right now. Take Rhamondre Stevenson to have over 19.5 rushing yards and Jaxon Smith-Njigba to record more than 39.5 receiving yards.

Register through the links above to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Get a $100 daily fantasy bonus and free pick for your first contest.