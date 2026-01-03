Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus + Free Pick for NFL Week 18

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Activate a 100% deposit match by signing up with the Chalkboard promo code. Gain up to a $100 bonus to use toward NFL picks this weekend. Plus, add a free pick to your first entry for a better chance at a win. The free pick on Saturday is for Anthony Edwards, who you can take to score over 0.5 points.

There are also two discounts for the NFL games on Saturday. It’ll be the Panthers vs. Buccaneers and Seahawks vs. 49ers to determine division winners. You can take Baker Mayfield to record over 146.5 passing yards and Brock Purdy to have over 165.5 passing yards.

Click here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP and sign up. Redeem a $100 bonus and start with a free pick.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for NFL Saturday

The winner of the Panthers and Buccaneers will advance to the playoffs. Both teams in the next game are in the playoffs, but whoever wins will get the top position in the NFC. Take the free pick, use the discounts and make selections on some of these other markets:

Bryce Young: 198.5 pass yards

Rico Dowdle: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Bucky Irving: 62.5 rush yards

Emeka Egbuka: 25.5 receiving yards

Christian McCaffrey: 68.5 rush yards

Sam Darnold: 241.5 pass yards

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 7.5 receptions

George Kittle: 61.5 receiving yards

Kenneth Walker III: 48.5 rush yards

How to Sign Up with the Chalkboard Promo Code

All new users in eligible states can take these easy steps this weekend to score a fantasy bonus. The highly rated DFS app has over 500K users across the country.

Fill in your email address, date of birth, residential address etc. to verify your identity. Use online banking or a debit card to make a deposit.

The amount of your opening deposit will determine the bonus. It’s a 100% match, meaning you can claim the max $100 bonus with a $100 deposit.

Apply Bonus to Other Week 18 Games

Keep in mind that some NFL Week 18 games mean much more than others. It ends with an AFC North battle in Pittsburgh to determine the division title. Lamar Jackson will be on the field for the Ravens as they take on Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. Both coaches are under some scrutiny, so the loser may be on the hot seat.

Go to the scores tab to keep track of player stats. In addition to the NFL, you’ll find stats for the NBA, NHL and more sports. And the entries page will allow you to view your active and completed contests.

Sign up through the links above to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Gain a $100 bonus and begin with a free pick.