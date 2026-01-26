Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Deposit Match Bonus, Free NBA Pick

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services A deposit match is ready for new customers who apply the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Sign up here to get a bonus and start with an NBA free pick.









The Chalkboard promo code activates a 100% deposit match. Get up to a $100 bonus for daily fantasy before creating an entry with the free pick. You’re able to take Luka Doncic to record over 0.5 points on Monday night.

Add other selections to your contest to increase your potential payout. There are markets for the Magic vs. Cavaliers, Trail Blazers vs. Celtics, Lakers vs. Bulls, Grizzlies vs. Rockets and Warriors vs. Timberwolves. There’s a scores tab that easily allows users to follow along with stats.

Click here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Score a $100 fantasy bonus and begin with a free pick.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for NBA Daily Fantasy

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 and Free Pick for Luka Doncic In-App Bonuses Promo Picks (Discounts) for NBA and NHL Players Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 26, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The home page shows the top NBA picks and trending markets. You can select a specific game to find totals for points, rebounds, assists, three-pointers and more. If there is a promo pick available, you’ll see a lightning signal next to the stat. These are just some of the popular NBA markets on Monday night:

Josh Giddey: 14.5 points + rebounds

Kevin Durant: 25.5 points

Coby White: 20.5 points

Jaylen Brown: 30.5 points

Donovan Mitchell: 3.5 three-pointers made

Paolo Bancher: 23.5 points

Alperen Sengun: 6.5 assists

LeBron James: 22.5 points

Deandre Ayton: 8.5 rebounds

Stephen Curry: 4.5 three-pointers made

Anthony Edwards: 29.5 points

Each market has a multiplier. If it’s less likely for the over to hit, it may be around 1.95, while a more likely under could be 1.45X.

Grab $100 Bonus with the Chalkboard Promo Code

This DFS app is available in 30 US states. Join the 500,000-player community, which has resulted in $250 million in payouts. Complete these easy steps to register with the best welcome offer:

Sign up here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Fill in your full name, email address, date of birth and residential address. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit up to $100.

The entire amount of your initial deposit will be matched with a bonus. Then, be sure to include the free pick for Doncic in your first entry.

Other Sports on the DFS App

We’ve discussed the NBA, but that’s just one sport on Chalkboard. You’ll find markets for college basketball, such as No. 23 Louisville vs. No. 5 Duke and No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 13 BYU. There are regular discounts for the NHL, so you’ll find a certain market with decreased odds. This gives you a better chance at a win.

There are already options for the Super Bowl. Get in your picks for Sam Darnold, Drake Maye, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rhamondre Stevenson, Stefon Diggs, Kenneth Walker III and others.

Register through the links above to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. New users can collect a $100 bonus and a free pick.