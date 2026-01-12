Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Texans-Steelers, NBA Fantasy

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP to redeem a bonus for NFL and NBA picks this week. Click here to unlock a deposit match and start with a free pick.









The Chalkboard promo code supplies new customers with a 100% deposit match. Gain up to a $100 bonus for entries. Plus, you can add the free pick for Luka Doncic to your opening contest. Take him to score over 0.5 points for the Lakers.

In addition to NBA action on Monday, try making picks on the final NFL game of the wild-card round. The Texans are in Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers. There are markets for passing yards, receptions, rushing touchdowns and much more.

Sign up here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP and redeem a $100 bonus for daily fantasy.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for Texans-Steelers Picks

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 and Free Pick In-App Bonuses Promo Picks for NFL Playoffs and More Sports Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 12, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are a few promo picks for the Texans vs. Steelers. Certain markets have been decreased, giving you a better chance at a win. Take CJ Stroud to record over 154.5 passing yards and DK Metcalf to have over 14.5 receiving yards.

These are some of the other totals for the matchup. The number of legs, along with the multipliers, will determine your potential payout:

Aaron Rodgers: 205.5 passing yards

Nico Collins: 71.5 receiving yards

Ka’imi Fairbairn: 1.5 FG made

Jaylen Warren: 53.5 rushing yards

Kenneth Gainwell: 33.5 receiving yards

Woody Marks: 55.5 rushing yards

Pat Freiermuth: 30.5 receiving yards

Nick Chubb: 15.5 rushing yards

Dalton Schultz: 42.5 receiving yards

Mike Tomlin was able to get the Steelers back to the playoffs, but there’s still pressure on the head coach to get his first playoff win since 2016. They will be facing a Texans team that has won nine in a row. The winner of this game will go on to face the Patriots.

Grab $100 Bonus with the Chalkboard Promo Code

Take these steps on Monday to lock-in a fantasy bonus. Get off to a great start and continue making picks throughout the NFL playoffs.

Click here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, date of birth, email, etc. to get verified. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method using a 100% match.

The amount of your initial deposit will be matched with a bonus up to $100. And be sure to include the free pick for Doncic in your first contest to have a great chance at a win.

NBA Games on Monday Night

Doncic and the Lakers will be taking on the Kings. Find markets for other games, such as the Jazz vs. Cavaliers, Celtics vs. Pacers, 76ers vs. Raptors, Nets vs. Mavericks and Hornets vs. Clippers. Go to the Scores tab to keep track of stats and updates from all matchups.

Register through the links above to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Get a $100 fantasy bonus and begin with a free pick.