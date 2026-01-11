Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NFL Playoffs + Free Pick

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New customers who apply the Chalkboard promo code will receive a 100% deposit match. Gain up to a $100 bonus for picks on passing, receiving, rushing, defense and special teams stats. Then, you can start with a free pick for Christian McCaffrey. Take the running back to have over 0.5 rushing yards for an easy winner.

It’s already been an exciting NFL Wild Card Weekend, with the Rams and Bears getting wins to advance. We have the Bills vs. Jaguars, 49ers vs. Eagles and Chargers vs. Patriots on Sunday.

NFL Markets for the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 and Free Pick In-App Promos Promo Picks for the NBA, NHL, NFL and College Football Playoff Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 11, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

These are some of the most popular NFL markets for the three matchups on Sunday. Your potential winnings will be based on the number of selections in your entry.

Trevor Lawrence: 235.5 passing yards

Josh Allen: 231.5 passing yards

Parker Washington: 51.5 receiving yards

James Cook III: 80.5 rushing yards

Brock Purdy: 227.5 passing yards

AJ Brown: 67.5 receiving yards

George Kittle: 57.5 receiving yards

Saquon Barkley: 80.5 rushing yards

Justin Herbert: 224.5 passing yards

TreVeyon Henderson: 52.5 rushing yards

The wild-card round finishes on Monday night. Use the rest of your bonus for picks on the Texans vs. Steelers. Aaron Rodgers will be going up against one of the toughest defenses in the NFL.

Chalkboard Promo Code: How to Score $100 Bonus

This DFS app is available in 30+ states. It has awarded over $250 million in winnings to the community that includes 500K+ players. New users can complete the following steps to lock-in a bonus for a busy time in sports:

Click here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Provide your email, birthdate, etc. to get verified. Use a banking method to make a deposit. There are several options, including Apple Pay, debit cards, PayPal and online banking.

The amount of your deposit will determine the bonus. It’s a 100% match, so you can gain the max $100 bonus with a $100 deposit. And be sure to include the free pick for McCaffrey in your opening entry.

Promo Picks for Other Sports

Chalkboard regularly adds promo picks. Select markets will be decreased, giving you a better chance at a win. There are several options for NBA action on Sunday. For example, you can take Zion Williamson to score over 12.5 points and De’Aaron Fox to have over 9.5 points. Go to the Scores tab on the app to keep track of stats and updates from multiple games.

