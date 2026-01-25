Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NFL Championship Sunday Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services A daily fantasy bonus is ready for new customers who use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Register here to claim a deposit match and start with a free pick.









The Chalkboard promo code unlocks a 100% deposit match. Score up to a $100 bonus for NFL picks on Sunday and add an easy pick to your first entry.

Championship Sunday will determine which teams meet in the Super Bowl. Action begins at 3 pm ET with the Patriots vs. Broncos. Bo Noix is out for Denver after an ankle injury, so Jarrett Stidham will be making the start. His last passing completion came back in the 2023 season. Then, the Rams will meet the Seahawks at 6:30 pm ET. These NFC West opponents played twice in the regular season, with each team getting a win.

Sign up here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Grab a free pick and up to a $100 fantasy bonus.

Chalkboard Promo Code for the Pats-Broncos, Rams-Seahawks

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 and a Free Pick In-App Bonuses Discounts for NFL Players Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 25, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Win up to 5,000X your cash on a single entry. Combine picks for a shot at a larger payout, and keep the multipliers in mind. You’ll find markets for a variety of stats, like passing yards and touchdowns. These are just some of the popular totals for the Patriots vs. Broncos and Rams vs. Seahawks:

Drake Maye: 30.5 pass attempts

Jarrett Stidham: 187.5 pass yards

Rhamondre Stevenson: 49.5 rush yards

RJ Harvey: 41.5 rush yards

Stefon Diggs: 47.5 receiving yards

TreVeyon Henderson: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Matthew Stafford: 249.5 pass yards

Sam Darnold: 1.5 pass TDs

Kenneth Walker III: 88.5 rush yards

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 6.5 receptions

Puka Nacua: 90.5 receiving yards

Go to the scores tab during these games to follow along with stats.

Score $100 DFS Bonus with the Chalkboard Promo Code

Join over 500,000 sports fans that have chosen this DFS app. It has awarded $250+ million in winnings. Take these steps to begin with a bonus:

Click here to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Provide the basic info needed to confirm your age and identity. It will ask for your full name, email address and date of birth. Use a debit card or PayPal to make a deposit with a 100% match.

Make a $100 deposit to receive the max $100 bonus. And be sure to include the free pick in your opening entry. There’s a page on the app that shows all your active entries and history.

Find Discounts for NFL Players

Chalkboard adds new discounts every day. A certain market will be lowered, giving you a better chance at a win. For example, instead of 250 passing yards, you may be able to take a quarterback to have more than 150 passing yards. These are available for other sports, including college basketball, the NBA and NHL.

Register through the links above to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Gain a $100 daily fantasy bonus and begin with a free pick.