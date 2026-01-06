Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA, NFL Wild Card + Free Pick

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Claim a first deposit match with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Sign up here to collect a bonus for NBA fantasy and begin with a free pick.









Get up to a $100 bonus with the Chalkboard promo code based on the amount of your deposit. And be sure to use the free pick for Luka Doncic in your opening entry. You can take him to record over 0.5 points.

Find NBA markets on Tuesday for the Cavaliers vs. Pacers, Magic vs. Wizards, Spurs vs. Grizzlies, Heat vs. Timberwolves, Lakers vs. Pelicans and Mavericks vs. Kings. There are totals for stats, such as points, rebounds and three pointers. There is a tab on the app that easily allows users to track scores and stats. The entries page will show all your active and completed contests.

Click here to register with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Gain a $100 fantasy bonus and start with a free pick.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for NBA Picks

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 and Free Pick In-App Promos Discounts for NBA, NHL, College Basketball, College Football and NFL Players Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 6, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Add several other legs to your entry to increase your winnings. These are just some of the top NBA markets for Tuesday:

Anthony Edwards: 30.5 points

Tyler Herro: 16.5 points

Anthony Black: 4.5 assists

Victor Wembanyama: 19.5 points

Paolo Banchero: 40.5 points + rebounds + assists

Stephon Castle: 7.5 assists

Cooper Flagg: 21.5 points

Evan Mobley: 24.5 points + assists

Check for new NBA discounts every day. Select totals are decreased, giving you a better chance at a win.

Score $100 Bonus with the Chalkboard Promo Code

This DFS app is available in over 30 states across the country. It was award $250 million in winnings to 500K sports fans. Start making picks on basketball, hockey, football and more by taking these steps to create an account:

Click here to apply the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email address, birthdate, etc. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method.

The amount of your bonus will depend in your deposit. Get the max $100 bonus with a $100 deposit.

Use Bonus for the College Football Playoff and NFL Playoffs

The College Football Playoff continues Thursday with Miami vs. Ole Miss. Then, Oregon will take on Indiana on Friday to determine who plays for the title. There are markets for passing yards, rushing yards, receptions, touchdowns and more. You’ll see discounts for Trinidad Chambliss, Dante Moore, Mark Fletcher Jr. and Fernando Mendoza. For example, you can take Mendoza to record over 124.5 passing yards.

It will lead us into the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. Use your bonus to make picks on the Rams vs. Panthers, Packers vs. Bears, Bills vs. Jaguars, 49ers vs. Eagles, Chargers vs. Patriots and Texans vs. Steelers.

Register through the links above to use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Collect a $100 bonus for daily fantasy and begin with a free pick.