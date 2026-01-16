CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T St. Thomas (Minn.) 10 3 2…

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T St. Thomas (Minn.) 10 3 2 0 33 57 38 13 7 3 Augustana 9 4 3 0 33 41 27 15 6 3 Michigan Tech 10 3 2 0 31 47 30 15 8 2 Bowling Green 9 3 3 0 30 54 39 12 5 4 Minnesota St. (Mankato) 8 5 3 0 28 44 36 12 7 5 Bemidji St. 7 5 3 0 25 45 41 9 11 4 Lake Superior St. 5 10 0 0 17 28 40 8 14 1 Ferris St. 3 14 0 0 8 37 71 4 21 0 N. Michigan 1 15 0 0 5 23 54 1 23 0

___

Friday’s Games

Michigan Tech 3, Minnesota St. (Mankato) 1

Bowling Green 3, Lake Superior St. 1

St. Thomas (Minn.) 5, Bemidji St. 1

Augustana Vikings 4, Ferris St. 0

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 23

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 24

N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 30

Bowling Green vs. Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 31

Notre Dame at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 6

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.