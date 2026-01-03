Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Claim $250 Bonus for NFL Week 18 Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Hit the ground running with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM. This is an opportunity for players to score a $250 bonus for the NFL or any other game. Click here to activate this offer.







Create a new account and qualify for this 100% bet match. Players can secure a $250 bet match to use on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball and more.

Caesars Sportsbook will raise the bar for players with this sign-up bonus. There are also in-app odds boosts and other unique offers available for the games.

Click here to redeem Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM and secure a $250 bet match.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Claim $250 Bet Match

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM New User Offer Bet Match up to $250 In-App Promos NBA Parlay Escalator, 30% NHL Parlay Profit Boost, 20% NFL SGP Profit Boost, NFL FLIPS, NFL, NBA, NCAAF, Odds Boosts etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 3, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This Caesars Sportsbook promo is a foolproof way for players to secure a bonus bet. Create an account and start with a cash wager on the NFL or any other sport. Remember, players will receive a 100% match up to $250. It’s also worth noting that players can win straight cash on that initial wager. In other words, players on Caesars Sportsbook can win cash and secure this $250 bonus bet.

How to Get Started With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM

Setting up a new account on Caesars Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. Sign up on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps:

Click here , choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP250BM.

, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP250BM. Provide the necessary information in the required fields to set up a new account.

Using any of the secure payment methods, make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Place a cash wager on the NFL or any other sport this weekend.

Players will receive a 100% bet match up to $250 on this initial wager.

NFL Saturday Odds Boosts

Week 18 kicks off with two pivotal NFC matchups on Saturday. Between Panthers-Buccaneers and Seahawks-49ers, there is no shortage of options for football fans. After locking in this bet match, check out the other ways to bet on the NFL. Here is a quick look at a few of the most popular odds boosts for the NFL on Saturday:

Bucky Irving and Rico Dowdle each to record over 49.5 rushing yards (+180)

Baker Mayfield to record over 249.5 passing yards and over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+275)

Mike Evans to record over 69.5 receiving yards and a touchdown (+400)

Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold each to record over 249.5 passing yards (+310)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba to record over 8.5 receptions and a touchdown (+340)

Georgie Kittle to record over 69.5 receiving yards and a touchdown (+340)

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.