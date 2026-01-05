Cadillac hires Zhou Guanyu as reserve driver for its debut F1 season

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — New Formula 1 team Cadillac made another experienced hire Monday with the choice of former Sauber…

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — New Formula 1 team Cadillac made another experienced hire Monday with the choice of former Sauber driver Zhou Guanyu as its reserve.

The only driver from China in F1 history, Shanghai-born Zhou hasn’t raced since 2024 but spent last season as reserve with Ferrari, which is supplying engines and gearboxes for Cadillac’s debut season. That means he brings “relevant and recent experience” to Cadillac, the team said.

Zhou will be the backup to Cadillac’s even more experienced pairing of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez, who have a combined 16 wins and 527 starts between them.

“We wanted a candidate who had recent F1 driving experience, is prepared to work hard as part of a team and understands the challenges of developing a car throughout the season,” team principal Graeme Lowdon said in a statement.

“Zhou fits the bill perfectly. He will be a great asset to us as we go racing in 2026 and we look forward to him being an integral part of our team.”

Zhou’s arrival also gives the Cadillac brand visibility in China, where he is a celebrity with a major commercial profile.

Zhou was Bottas’ teammate over three seasons with Sauber, including under the Alfa Romeo name, from 2022 through 2024 and had a best race finish of eighth. His Ferrari duties last year included a test of 2026-specification tires in September when Lewis Hamilton was absent for personal reasons.

Cadillac is also backing U.S. driver Colton Herta, formerly of IndyCar, through a season in Formula 2 in 2026 alongside test driver duties for the F1 team. That will help Herta get the points he needs for an FIA super license to make him eligible to drive in F1 in the future.

