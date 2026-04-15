Giants place Bader, Oliva on 10-day IL and recall Brennan, Gilbert

CINCINNATI (AP) — The San Francisco Giants placed outfielder Harrison Bader on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with a…

CINCINNATI (AP) — The San Francisco Giants placed outfielder Harrison Bader on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with a left hamstring strain and outfielder Jared Oliva on the 10-day IL with a left wrist hamate fracture.

Oliva, 30, has one hit in seven at-bats after earning a backup outfield spot during spring training. It is unclear how he got hurt.

“It’s frustrating,” Giants manager Tony Vitello said. “He had only gotten so many opportunities (to play).”

Bader’s IL placement was retroactive to Sunday, a day after the 31-year-old’s last appearance. The hamstring problem has lingered since spring training.

“His lower half has never really been healthy,” Vitello said. “It’s only detracted from what he’s capable of doing. Probably better to just take a timeout.”

After signing a $20.5 million, two-year contract as a free agent, Bader hit .115 with a double and homer in 52 at-bats.

San Francisco recalled outfielders Will Brennan and Drew Gilbert from Triple-A Sacramento, both left-handed batters.

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