Bruins visit the Canucks after Pastrnak’s 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (21-18-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-20-4, in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10…

Boston Bruins (21-18-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-20-4, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -121, Canucks +101; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Vancouver Canucks after David Pastrnak scored two goals in the Bruins’ 6-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Vancouver is 4-12-2 in home games and 16-20-4 overall. The Canucks have a 13-5-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

Boston is 21-18-2 overall and 9-10-1 in road games. The Bruins have a 9-12-2 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The Canucks won the last meeting 5-4 in a shootout. Linus Karlsson scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew O’Connor has scored 10 goals with six assists for the Canucks. Karlsson has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Morgan Geekie has 25 goals and 16 assists for the Bruins. Pastrnak has scored six goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Bruins: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, six penalties and 20.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.