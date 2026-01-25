Bruins edge Canadiens 4-3

BOSTON (AP) — Morgan Geekie scored his 100th career goal with 5:53 remaining to break a tie and give the…

BOSTON (AP) — Morgan Geekie scored his 100th career goal with 5:53 remaining to break a tie and give the Boston Bruins a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Geekie’s winner, his second goal of the night, came on the power play just 12 seconds after Fraser Minten fired a backhander that beat Montreal goalie Samuel Montembeault to tie the game at 3-3.

Viktor Arvidsson also scored a goal and Charlie McAvoy had three assists for Boston, which has won 10 of its last 12 and seven straight on TD Garden ice. Jeremy Swayman had 22 saves.

Cole Caufield had his second career hat trick for Montreal while Montembeault made 17 saves. Caufield now has 29 goals this season and is the first Montreal skater to have a hat trick in Boston since 1997.

Caufield’s first goal extended his point streak to five games and came at 6:36 of the opening period. His second goal while on the power play broke a 1-1 tie in the second period and featured a one-timer from just below the left circle.

Geekie’s first goal squared it at 2-2 and marked the third of four power-play goals between the teams in the second period. David Pastrnak carved out some space before delivering a pinpoint pass that Geekie hammered home from close range.

Caufield’s third goal gave the Canadiens a 3-2 lead and was a carbon copy of his second — below the circle and on point with his shot into a tight corner on the power play.

MAMMOTH 5, PREDATORS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kailer Yamamoto had a goal and an assist and Utah extended its winning streak to five games with a 5-2 victory over Nashville.

Clayton Keller, Michael Carcone, Barrett Hayton and JJ Peterka also scored, Mikhail Sergachev had three assists and Karel Vejmelka made 27 saves for Utah.

Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault scored and Juuse Saros made 26 saves for the Predators, who have lost three of four.

Stamkos scored the game’s first goal at 3:43 of the opening period.

With the Predators on a power play, Roman Josi sent a pass from the slot to Stamkos at the left faceoff dot, where he beat Vejmelka with a one-timer.

Stamkos, who had a hat trick Thursday, has four goals in two games. He has eight power-play goals on the season to lead Nashville.

SABRES 5, ISLANDERS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Tucker scored twice and Alex Lyon stopped 26 shots and tied a Buffalo record with his ninth straight victory as the Sabres beat the New York Islanders.

Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch also scored as the Sabres won their third straight and for the fifth time in seven games. Ryan McLeod and Mattias Samuelsson each had two assists.

Lyon, who signed with the Sabres in July after two seasons with Detroit, recorded the sixth shutout of his career and tied the Buffalo record of Gerry Desjardins (1976-77) with nine consecutive wins.

Buffalo improved to 18-3-1 in its last 22 games.

BLUE JACKETS 8, LIGHTNING 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mason Marchment recorded his third career hat trick, and Columbus beat Tampa Bay, ending its streak of 15 straight games without a regulation loss.

Charlie Coyle scored his 200th career goal and added two assists. Adam Fantilli had a goal and two assists, Dmitri Voronkov and Sean Monahan scored, and Zach Werenski added two assists. Jet Greaves stopped 24 shots for Columbus, whose four-goal first period was its highest total in an opening frame since March 15, 2003.

Jake Guentzel scored twice and had an assist, Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists, Anthony Cirelli added a goal and two assists, and Brandon Hagel had two assists. Darren Raddysh also scored, and Jonas Johansson made 23 saves for Tampa Bay.

Erik Cernak left the game after a hit by Mathieu Olivier with 2:15 left in the first period, and Charle-Edouard D’Astous left after a blue-line collision at 7:46 of the third.

Cole Sillinger opened the scoring at 5:47 of the first period, grabbing a neutral-zone turnover, but Tampa Bay tied it 2:01 later when Greaves’ clearing attempt deflected off Isac Lundestrom’s skate and into the net. Guentzel was credited with the goal, extending his point streak to 17 straight games against Columbus.

HURRICANES 4, SENATORS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — William Carrier, Seth Jarvis and Taylor Hall scored in the first period and Carolina beat Ottawa to take the Eastern Conference lead.

Rookie goalie Brandon Bussi 35 saves for the victory.

Jalen Chatfield’s cross-ice pass sprung Mark Jankowski on an odd-man rush, where he fed Carrier cross-slot for an easy backhand tap-in to open the scoring just four minutes into the game. Only two minutes later, Jarvis beat James Reimer cleanly with a top-corner snipe from the faceoff circle.

Andrei Svechnikov made it 4-0 in the second.

Tim Stutzle scored for Ottawa.

RED WINGS 5, JETS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — J.T. Compher scored twice as Detroit defeated Winnipeg in front of a sold-out crowd of 15,225.

The Red Wings rebounded from a 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota on Thursday and now have points in their last five games. The Jets have lost four of their last five.

Lucas Raymond and Marco Kasper added a goal and assist, and Alex DeBrincat also scored for the Red Wings, who scored four times in the third period.

John Gibson made 26 saves to earn his 21st win of the season. Gibson has now earned victories in eight straight starts.

Cole Koepke scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves in his fourth consecutive loss.

KINGS 5, BLUES 4, SO

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Trevor Moore scored the deciding goal in the shootout and had a goal in regulation in his first game since being activated off injured reserve to help Los Angeles beat St. Louis.

Alex Laferriere, Taylor Ward and Brian Dumoulin also scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves for the Kings, who have not lost in regulation in five games.

Jordan Kyrou scored twice, Brayden Schenn and Dalibor Dvorsky added one goal each, and Joel Hofer made 24 saves for St. Louis, which has lost four consecutive games for the first time since the opening month of the season.

Moore, who missed 11 games with an upper-body injury, scored in the fourth round of the shootout. Then Kuemper denied Blues forward Jimmy Snuggerud to help the Kings improve to 8-13 in overtime games and shootouts this season.

PANTHERS 4, WILD 3, OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Brad Marchand scored twice, with his second coming 3 minutes into overtime, and Florida won its third-straight road game with a victory over Minnesota.

Sam Reinhart had a goal and assist, Sam Bennett also scored, and the Panthers improved to 5-2 in their past seven. Reinhart’s goal was his 25th of the season, marking the sixth straight year and seventh time overall he’s scored that many.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 18 shots for his 207th career road win, and he moved into third on the NHL list behind only Martin Brodeur (310) and Marc-Andre Fleury (246). Bobrovsky began the day tied with Ed Belfour.

Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy had a goal and assist each, while Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson stopped 30 shots in dropping to 9-2-4 in his past 13.

Marchand, who also added an assist, decided the game in being set up by Carter Verhaeghe on a 2-on-1 break. Verhaeghe gained control of the puck after Boldy was unable to control a pass from Quinn Hughes in the Florida end.

OILERS 6, CAPITALS 5, OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored 46 seconds into overtime, Evan Bouchard had his first NHL hat trick and three assists, and Edmonton held on for a win over Washington.

Bouchard’s six-point game came in his 400th regular-season contest. McDavid had a goal and three assists in regulation, Zach Hyman scored and Leon Draisaitl contributed three assists for the Oilers.

Edmonton netminder Connor Ingram gave up three goals on 12 shots before being replaced by Tristan Jarry midway through the second period. Jarry made 13 saves to close out the victory.

Washington got off to a slow start and didn’t register a shot on goal until the final minute of the first period. Connor McMichael had a goal and an assist, while Aliaksei Protas, Justin Sourdif, Dylan Strome and Anthony Beauvillier all got goals. Charlie Lindgren stopped 34 of the 40 shots he faced.

