Brooklyn takes on Phoenix, aims to end 5-game slide

Brooklyn Nets (12-32, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (27-19, sixth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn is looking to stop its five-game slide with a win over Phoenix.

The Suns are 14-6 in home games. Phoenix is fifth in the NBA with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Mark Williams averaging 3.2 offensive boards.

The Nets have gone 6-15 away from home. Brooklyn has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Suns are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 49.0% the Nets allow to opponents. The Nets average 107.9 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 111.8 the Suns give up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Suns won the last meeting 126-117 on Jan. 20. Dillon Brooks scored 27 points to help lead the Suns to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is averaging 13.4 points and 4.7 assists for the Suns. Grayson Allen is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Michael Porter Jr. is scoring 24.9 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Nets. Egor Demin is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 112.0 points, 44.0 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points per game.

Nets: 1-9, averaging 103.3 points, 40.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Jalen Green: out (hamstring), Devin Booker: out (ankle).

Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Cam Thomas: out (ankle), Nolan Traore: out (illness), Noah Clowney: out (back).

