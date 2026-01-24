Brooklyn faces Los Angeles on 6-game road skid

Brooklyn Nets (12-31, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (20-24, 10th in the Western Conference) Inglewood, California;…

Brooklyn Nets (12-31, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (20-24, 10th in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn will attempt to break its six-game road slide when the Nets face Los Angeles.

The Clippers are 12-9 on their home court. Los Angeles allows 113.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Nets are 6-14 in road games. Brooklyn is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference scoring 42.4 points per game in the paint.

The Clippers are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Nets allow to opponents. The Nets’ 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (47.0%).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Clippers won 121-105 in the last meeting on Jan. 10. James Harden led the Clippers with 31 points, and Egor Demin led the Nets with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is averaging 25.8 points and 8.1 assists for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 19.3 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Michael Porter Jr. is scoring 25.4 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Nets. Demin is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 112.2 points, 40.8 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points per game.

Nets: 1-9, averaging 104.7 points, 41.0 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (hamstring).

Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee).

