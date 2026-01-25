Brad Marchand scores 2, including decisive OT goal, in Panthers 4-3 win over Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Brad Marchand scored twice, with his second coming 3 minutes into overtime, and the Florida…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Brad Marchand scored twice, with his second coming 3 minutes into overtime, and the Florida Panthers won their third-straight road game with a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night.

Sam Reinhart had a goal and assist, Sam Bennett also scored, and the Panthers improved to 5-2 in their past seven. Reinhart’s goal was his 25th of the season, marking the sixth straight year and seventh time overall he’s scored that many.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 18 shots for his 207th career road win, and he moved into third on the NHL list behind only Martin Brodeur (310) and Marc-Andre Fleury (246). Bobrovsky began the day tied with Ed Belfour.

Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy had a goal and assist each, while Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson stopped 30 shots in dropping to 9-2-4 in his past 13.

Marchand, who also added an assist, decided the game in being set up by Carter Verhaeghe on a 2-on-1 break. Verhaeghe gained control of the puck after Boldy was unable to control a pass from Quinn Hughes in the Florida end.

Boldy, in his first game after missing four with an upper-body injury, put the Wild ahead 3-2 with a short-handed goal with 7:51 left in regulation. Bennett, however, tied it 62 seconds later on the same Panthers’ power play.

Florida improved to 15-0-3 in games decided by one goal this season.

Kaprizov extended his points streak to five games, in which he’s combined for three goals and nine assists.

Minnesota’s John Hynes, who is from Rhode Island, coached his 800th career game, becoming the NHL’s fourth U.S.-born coach to reach that plateau.

