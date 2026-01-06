Algeria reaches Africa Cup quarterfinals on Boulbina’s last-gasp winner, Ivory Coast also advances

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Adil Boulbina scored a dramatic winner in extra time for Algeria to beat Congo 1-0 in…

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Adil Boulbina scored a dramatic winner in extra time for Algeria to beat Congo 1-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 match on Tuesday.

Defending champion Ivory Coast progressed in contrasting fashion with a comfortable 3-0 win over Burkina Faso.

Boulbina left fly for Algeria from the edge of the penalty area to the top far corner of the goal in the 119th minute, sending the majority of fans at the scented Moulay El Hassan Stadium into wild celebrations.

Algerian journalists who celebrated in the press box were warned their accreditation would be withdrawn after their unrestrained outbursts of joy. One journalist inadvertently broke a television screen after jumping on a table.

Algeria will face Nigeria in Marrakech in the quarterfinals on Saturday after the Super Eagles advanced with a 4-0 rout of Mozambique on Monday.

After its initial disappointment, Congo can prepare for a World Cup playoff. The Leopards will face either New Caledonia or Jamaica in Mexico in March for one of the last spots at the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Elephants progress in style

There was no such drama for Ivory Coast in the final second-round match in Marrakech.

Amad Diallo, who already had two goals for the Elephants, opened the scoring in the 20th when he received the ball from Yan Diomande on the edge of the penalty area and surged past two defenders before dinking the ball inside the top right corner.

Diallo returned the favor 12 minutes later for Diomande to make it 2-0 with a low shot inside the left post, and Bazoumana Touré sealed the win on a counterattack in the 87th.

The defending champion next faces Egypt in Agadir on Saturday for a spot in the semifinals.

Congo fans scramble for tickets

Hundreds of supporters flocked to the Congolese embassy in Rabat before the game after hearing free tickets would be given to Congolese and Moroccan fans upon presentation of their passports to verify identity.

Algeria has been well-supported in neighboring Morocco, but relations between the two countries are strained and Moroccan fans were more likely to cheer for Algeria’s rivals. Still, despite the bid to boost Congolese support, Algerian fans were in the majority.

Local media also reported that FBI agents were attending the match to observe security arrangements which were noticeably tighter than for previous games. An Associated Press reporter had his bag searched for the first time at the tournament — twice — and was frisked twice before entering the stadium, while there was also a noticeably larger police presence than at previous games, including the matches involving Algeria.

The FBI was reportedly present to learn what it can about fan-management before next summer’s World Cup.

Fennec Foxes strike

Roared on by the green-and-white support, Algeria dominated the ball and had Congolese defenders scrambling under constant pressure.

But the big chances went Congo’s way. Cédric Bakambu had the first saved by Luca Zidane before Axel Tuanzebe headed just wide from the resultant penalty.

Bakambu headed just wide after that, and Ramy Bensebaini was forced to make a last-ditch clearance.

Congo started strongly after the break but couldn’t make it count. Riyad Mahrez fired over for Algeria, which missed further chances through Anis Hadj Moussa and Mohamed Amoura as the Fennec Foxes finished strongly.

The Leopards needed goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi on spot in extra time to deny Farès Chaïbi, then Baghdad Bounedjah. Mpasi remonstrated with his defenders but they were clearly tired and there was nothing they could do when Boulbina left fly with the winner.

Lumumba supports again

Congo supporter Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, standing on a pedestal, raised his right hand at kickoff and stayed in that position posed as a statue of slain Congolese independence hero Patrice Lumumba until halftime, when he slowly lowered his arm and raised both hands over his head to applaud his fellow supporters, who’d been anything but statuesque behind him. He was back, hand raised again, for the second half, and then extra time.

Nkuka Mboladinga, who has been a fixture at Congo games during the tournament, met Patrice Motsepe, the president of the Confederation of African Football, before the game.

