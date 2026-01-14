Boom Sports Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Risk-Free Entry for NBA Wednesday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a risk-free entry with the Boom Sports promo code WTOP. Sign up here to make picks on NBA action with this welcome offer.









New customers who apply the Boom Sports promo code will have a $100 risk-free entry. A loss will release a bonus entry of the same amount, so you’ll get a second chance.

Play the classic Pick’Em game for your first contest. Combine several NBA picks to create an entry. There are markets for points, rebounds, three pointers, assists, steals and other stats.

Register here to use the Boom Sports promo code WTOP and begin with a risk-free entry up to $100.

NBA Games for the Boom Sports Promo Code WTOP

Boom Sorts Promo Code WTOP100 Welcome Offer $100 Risk-Free Entry In-App Promos New Bonuses Each Day Including Mystery Drops, Discounts, Wheel Spins, Touchdown Boosts, Profit Boosts, Risk-Free Entries, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 14, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Find markets on Wednesday for the Raptors vs. Pacers, Cavaliers vs. 76ers, Jazz vs. Bulls, Nets vs. Pelicans, Nuggets vs. Mavericks, Knicks vs. Kings and Wizards vs. Clippers.

There are new bonuses each day, with the Wednesday Drop being a free pick for Donovan Mitchell. You’re able to take Mitchell to record under 999.5 points for the Cavs. Add other selections for Joel Embiid, Cooper Flagg and Jamal Murray to enter a contest.

And the Daily Wheel has been extended through January, so you can receive profit boosts, increased multiplier or another type of prize.

Boom Sports Promo Code Guide for New Users

Start using this popular DFS app by taking these steps to create an account:

Click here to use the Boom Sports promo code WTOP. Fill in the basic account info needed to confirm your identity and age. Make a deposit with a debit card, online banking or another payment method. Enter a contest up to $100.

A losing entry will result in a bonus refund. In addition to the NBA, you’ll be able to make picks on college basketball, college football, the NHL and NFL. Take advantage of Super Boost Saturdays and Super Wheel Sundays for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs this weekend.

Other Daily Fantasy Games on the App

We discussed the classic Pick’Em game, but there are more ways to win cash. These are some of the other contests you’ll find:

Pick & Spin: Make just two picks and spin the wheel to get a multiplier up to 500X. Level up to receive a multiplier up to 525X.

Boom Bingo: Choose markets to fill in a Bingo board. Get three picks in a row to win 2X or fill the entire board for 500X.

Squad Ride: Select three players and reach scoring milestones to win up to 20X.

The World Series of Picks is set to start on January 18th. Compete in these events for a chance to win a share of $65,000 in prizes.

Sign up through the links above to use the Boom Sports promo code WTOP and claim a $100 risk-free entry. Score a bonus entry after a loss.