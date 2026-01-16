Boom Sports Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Risk-Free Bonus for NBA, NFL Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New users who apply the Boom Sports promo code will have a $100 risk-free entry. A loss will trigger a bonus refund, so you'll be able to enter a contest of the same amount over the weekend.

Start by creating an entry with the classic Pick’Em game. Make 2-8 picks on player stats, such as points and rebounds for NBA players. You’ll also be able to play other fantasy games, such as Pick & Spin, Boom Bingo and Squad Ride. Boom Bingo is the newest game that gives users a shot at winning up to 500X.

Register here to use the Boom Sports promo code WTOP and begin with a $100 risk-free entry.

Boom Sports Promo Code WTOP for NBA Friday

Boom Sorts Promo Code WTOP100 Welcome Offer $100 Risk-Free Entry In-App Promos Daily Wheel Spin, World Series of Picks, Discounts, Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 16, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Your risk-free entry can be used toward NBA action on Friday. Combine several picks from the Pelicans vs. Pacers, Cavaliers vs. 76ers, Bulls vs. Nets, Clippers vs. Raptors, Timberwolves vs. Rockets and Wizards vs. Kings.

Then, be sure to use the daily wheel spin throughout January. You can win a variety of prizes, such as profit boosts and more risk-free entries.

The World Series of Picks begins in just a few days. Compete in the events starting on January 18th for a chance to win a share of $65,000 in prizes.

Signing Up with the Boom Sports Promo Code

All new players in eligible states can complete these easy steps to lock-in a bonus for daily fantasy. It only takes a couple of minutes to create an account.

Click here to use the Boom Sports promo code WTOP. Enter your date of birth, email address, full legal name and residential address. Use a debit card or another payment method to make a deposit. Enter a contest up to $100.

A losing entry will release a bonus refund. Make an entry of the same amount over the weekend.

Make Picks on the NFL Playoffs

There are daily bonuses available on Dabble, which can be used toward NFL picks. Opt-in to Super Boost Saturdays and Super Wheel Sundays for increased winnings. These are some of the popular markets for the two matchups on Saturday. It will be the Bills vs. Broncos and 49ers vs. Seahawks.

James Cook: 76.5 rush yards

Bo Nix: 212.5 pass yards

Courtland Sutton: 54.5 receiving yards

RJ Harvey: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Dalton Kincaid: 3.5 receptions

Christian McCaffrey: 110.5 rush + rec yards

Jaxon Smith-NJigba: 94.5 receiving yards

Brock Purdy: 1.5 pass TDs

Sam Darnold: 234.5 pass yards

Kenneth Walker III: 57.5 rush yards

Jason Myers: 8.5 kicking points

On Sunday, it’ll be the Texans vs. Patriots and Rams vs. Bears. Try making just two picks with Pick & Spin to win up to 500X.

Sign up through the links above to apply the Boom Sports promo code WTOP and claim a $100 risk-free entry.