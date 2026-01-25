Boom Sports Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Risk-Free Entry for NFL Championship Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services









The AFC matchup begins at 3 pm ET. The Patriots will be taking on a Broncos team that won’t have their starting quarterback. Jarrett Stidham is making the start, and he hasn’t thrown a pass since the 2023 season. Make picks on his performance, as well as Drake Maye, TreVeyon Henderson, Stefon Diggs, Courtland Sutton and RJ Harvey.

Then, we’ll have an exciting NFC title game at 6:30 pm ET. These divisional opponents met twice this season, with each team getting a win. These are just some of the popular markets:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 90.5 receiving yards

Matthew Stafford: 254.5 passing yards

Puka Nacua: 7.5 receptions

Sam Darnold: 1.5 passing TDs

Kyren Williams: 55.5 rushing yards

Davante Adams: 49.5 receiving yards

Kenneth Walker III: 0.5 rush + rec TDs

Blake Corun: 7.5 rushing attempts

Cooper Kupp: 29.5 receiving yards

Jason Myers: 1.5 FG made

Harrison Mevis: 7.5 kicker points

Daily Wheel Spin and Different Fantasy Games

Boom Sports has a daily wheel spin that is available throughout January. This is in addition to daily bonuses, such as Super Wheel Sundays. Spin the wheel for a chance to win up to 2,000X.

We discussed the totals for the standard Pick’Em game above, but there are several other types of contests. Make just two selections with Pick & Spin to win up to 500X your cash. Also, select several players to earn rewards with Squad Ride to choose markets with Boom Bingo.

