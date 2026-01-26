Blues play the Stars on losing streak

Dallas Stars (29-14-9, in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (19-24-9, in the Central Division) St. Louis; Tuesday, 8…

Dallas Stars (29-14-9, in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (19-24-9, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues take on the Dallas Stars after losing four games in a row.

St. Louis has gone 19-24-9 overall with a 5-10-0 record against the Central Division. The Blues have given up 176 goals while scoring 126 for a -50 scoring differential.

Dallas is 29-14-9 overall and 8-4-1 against the Central Division. The Stars have a 15-3-4 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams play Tuesday for the third time this season. The Stars won 3-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Buchnevich has nine goals and 19 assists for the Blues. Dalibor Dvorsky has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 30 goals and 30 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has scored five goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Stars: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

