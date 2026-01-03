Blues and Canadiens face off for non-conference matchup

Montreal Canadiens (22-12-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-18-8, in the Central Division) St. Louis; Saturday, 4…

Montreal Canadiens (22-12-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-18-8, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -132, Blues +111; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues play the Montreal Canadiens in a non-conference matchup.

St. Louis has a 9-9-5 record in home games and a 16-18-8 record overall. The Blues have a 12-4-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

Montreal has a 22-12-6 record overall and a 12-3-5 record in road games. The Canadiens are fifth in NHL play serving 10.7 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Blues won 4-3 in the previous matchup. Brayden Schenn led the Blues with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas has scored nine goals with 20 assists for the Blues. Pavel Buchnevich has two goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 20 goals and 20 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Canadiens: 6-1-3, averaging four goals, 6.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

