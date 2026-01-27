BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus on Bucks-76ers, NCAAB, NBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Get ready for a thrilling NBA showdown as the Milwaukee Bucks travel to Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena to face the Philadelphia 76ers tonight. New BetMGM users can elevate their betting experience for this highly anticipated matchup by utilizing a valuable BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to claim one of two generous welcome offers here.







Players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a bet $10, get $150 bonus if their initial wager wins. Players elsewhere get a substantial $1,500 first-bet offer that covers their first bet (up to $1,500) with bonus bets if it doesn’t succeed.

BetMGM Bonus Code for NBA Games Tuesday Night

New users can take advantage of one of two exciting BetMGM offers tailored for your location. Here’s a quick overview of the available bonus codes and promotions:

For those in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, BetMGM offers a unique choice: you can either place a qualifying $10 wager and receive $150 in bonus bets if your initial bet wins.

For new users located in all other eligible US states (excluding New York), the premier $1,500 First-Bet Offer is exclusively available. This means you can confidently place your initial bet on the exciting Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup, knowing that BetMGM has you covered with bonus bets up to $1,500 if your first attempt isn’t successful.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 on Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently favored in this matchup at home against the Milwaukee Bucks. The betting lines from MGM reflect the following:

The numbers tell a compelling story heading into this Eastern Conference showdown. The Philadelphia 76ers have struggled against the spread at home recently, going 6-13 in their last 19 home games – a trend that savvy bettors will want to consider.

However, they’ve shown resilience after a loss, covering the spread in 5 of their last 7 such games. The over has been a rarity when the 76ers are favored, hitting in only 1 of their last 4 games in that scenario.

Seasonally, the Philadelphia 76ers average 116.1 points per game while allowing 115.8 points per game, showcasing a razor-thin scoring margin that could make this spread interesting. Their effective field goal percentage allowed to opponents is 0.54, slightly better than the Milwaukee Bucks’ 0.55 – a defensive edge that might prove crucial in a tight contest.

The Milwaukee Bucks come into this game in a rough patch, posting a dismal 1-4 record over their last five outings. They’ve also struggled against the spread after a loss, going 1-3 in their last four games following a defeat. Despite their recent difficulties, the over has been a trend in 4 of the Bucks’ last 15 games against opponents with winning records.

Milwaukee averages 111.9 points per game but allows a slightly higher 115.5 points per game. They post a 0.39 three-point percentage as an away team, compared to Philadelphia’s 0.35 at home – potentially giving the visitors an edge from beyond the arc. Both teams display similar opponent three-point percentages, with Milwaukee allowing 36.6% and Philadelphia 34.9%. The Milwaukee Bucks’ Net Rate sits at -2.3, indicating they typically give up more points than they score per 100 possessions, while the Philadelphia 76ers boast a positive Net Rate of 1.1.

How to Activate the Promo

Ready to get in on the action for this Bucks vs 76ers showdown? Activating your BetMGM bonus offer is a straightforward process that puts you in the game within minutes. Follow these simple steps to unlock your chosen welcome promotion:

Register Your Account: Visit the BetMGM website or download the BetMGM app to create your new account. You’ll need to provide standard personal information to create your new account. Apply Your Bonus Code: During registration, enter the correct BetMGM bonus code based on your location. For users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, use bonus code TOP1500 for the $150 bonus, or bonus code TOP1500 for the $1,500 First-Bet Offer. For users in all other eligible states (excluding New York), use bonus code TOP1500. Make Your Initial Deposit: Once your account is set up and the bonus code is applied, make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods.

After completing these steps, your chosen offer will be activated, allowing you to place your first wager on this highly anticipated Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers game with added confidence.

With tip-off scheduled for 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at the Xfinity Mobile Arena, you’ll have the perfect opportunity to put your bonus to work on what promises to be an intriguing Eastern Conference battle.