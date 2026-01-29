BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Wolves-Thunder, NBA Thursday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Thursday night hoops give you no shortage of betting opportunities, and BetMGM makes jumping in even better with one of its top welcome offers. When you sign up using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500, you can take advantage of a first bet deal worth up to $1,500 that covers your entire starting wager up to that amount in bonus bets here.







If you’re betting from MI, NJ, PA, or WV, your welcome offer looks a little different. Instead of the first bet safety net, you will unlock a $150 bonus when you place, and win, a $10 cash wager to start your account Thursday.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 on Thursday Hoops

The welcome offer that you score using the BetMGM promo code Thursday is one of the most lucrative on the market. You can place your first wager up to $1,500, and if it doesn’t hit, BetMGM gives you the entire stake back as bonus bets to use over this entire week.

Wagering on the early games can give you a unique advantage, especially with such a strong slate on tap. Thursday’s NBA schedule features matchups like Heat-Bulls, Bucks-Wizards, Timberwolves-Thunder, and Hornets-Mavericks, all offering plenty of betting angles, from moneylines to player props.

College basketball adds even more options, with Colorado matching up against No. 8 Iowa State and Washington taking on No. 9 Illinois. Those games are ideal spots to use bonus bets or add to a parlay.

So, your qualifying wager could end up being something like $50 on the Bulls, Hornets, Timberwolves, Colorado and Washington all to win. That parlay hitting would let you make a nice cash payout or give you another shot by sending you the $50 back in a bonus.

Extra Boost Tokens for Thursday Basketball

After locking in the welcome offer, you’ll find even more ways to boost your bets inside your BetMGM account. Some of the most popular promos available include:

Slam Dunk Wheel: Make a $10 NBA cash bet and lock in a spin on the wheel to win $5,000 in casino prizes

Any Sport Odds Boost: Enhance another NBA or college basketball bet by using this offer

NBA No Sweat Bet: Get your losing NBA wager back in a bonus Thursday

NHL Hat Trick Jackpot: Wager on any NHL player to score in tonight’s games and grab $10,000 in bonus bets if they score three (3) goals

How to Claim Latest Offer with BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Signing up with BetMGM should only take a few minutes. During registration, make sure you enter the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 when prompted. You’ll also need to turn on location services so the sportsbook can verify which offer will get applied to your account.

You must also provide these personal and financial details:

Full name

Age

Residential address

Preferred payment method like your debit card or ApplePay

Initial cash deposit to fund your qualifying wager

Any bonus bets you receive must be used within seven (7) days. You can spread them across multiple wagers, but once that window closes, any unused bonus bets will expire.